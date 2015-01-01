पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मां की जमीन हड़पने बेटे ने अपने 2 पुत्राें के साथ बनाए फर्जी दस्तावेज, तीनों आरोपी गिरफ्तार

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • पुलिस से बचने एक साल से रहे थे तीनों पिता-पुत्र

मां की जमीन को हड़पने के लिए एक बेटे ने अपने दो पुत्रों के साथ फर्जी दस्तावेज बनवाए। रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस ने इसकी जांच शुरू की, तो सच्चाई सामने आई। पुलिस ने धारा 420 के आरोप में पिता के साथ उसके दो बेटे को गिरफ्तार किया हैं। तीनों का कोरोना टेस्ट कराने के बाद रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई तो जेल भेजा गया। कोतवाली पुलिस के मुताबिक विवेकानंद गली नंबर 4 निवासी बंसीलाल साहू ने लिखित शिकायत की। बताया कि सांकरा में उनकी मां रैमून साहू के नाम से कृषि भूमि रकबा 0.610 हेक्टेयर में से 1/4 अंश को हड़पने व वंचित करने की नीयत से जाल साजी कर सगे बड़े भाई मोतीराम साहू व उसके दोनों बेटे रामनारायण, भूपेश कुमार ने झूठा शपथ पत्र प्रस्तुत कर फर्जी ऋण पुस्तिका तैयार कराई है। धोखाधड़ी करने के संबंधी दस्तावेज न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत किए गए। जांच के दौरान न्यायालय ने बंटवारा के आधार पर आदेश जारी किया। 28 नवंबर 2019 में आदेश आया। इसमें कहा कि मोतीराम साहू (76), रामनारायण साहू (52) व भूपेश साहू (50) तीनों के द्वारा धोखाधड़ी मामले पर केस दर्ज किया जाए। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया था।

एफआईआर के बाद भागते रहे तीनों पिता-पुत्र
कोतवाली टीआई नवनीत पाटिल ने बताया कि आरोपी मोतीराम, रामनारायण व भूपेश तीनों पुलिस से बचने जगह बदलकर इधर-उधर छिपते रहे। मुखबिर से सूचना मिलने पर पुरूर से हिरासत में लिया गया। पूछताछ पर आरोपियों ने सांकरा में मां रैमून बाई साहू के नाम की कृषि भूमि को हड़पने की नीयत से फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार करना स्वीकार किया। तीनों पिता-पुत्र को धारा 420, 201 व 34 के तहत गिरफ्तार किया।

