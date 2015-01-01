पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों की मजबूरी:मंडी में आया नया धान, दिसंबर से सरकारी खरीदी की घाेषणा के बाद यहां 100 रुपए गिर गया भाव

धमतरी15 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहार के पहले मंडी में धान बेच रहे किसान, दो दिन में धान की आवक हुई दाेगुनी, मंडी भी धान से भरी

प्रदेश में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू होनी है। शासन की ओर से इसकी घाेषणा कर दी गई है इसके बाद से मंडी में धान की आवक बढ़ गई है। दीपावली का महत्वपूर्ण त्याेहार व रबी फसल की तैयारी भी करनी है ऐसे में किसान काे रुपए की जरूरत है। ऐसे में उसे मजबूरी में समर्थन मूल्य से आधे भाव में धान बेचना पड़ रहा है। घाेषणा हाेने के बाद मंडी में भाव गिरने लगा है। 100 रुपए तक गिर गया है। अब तक किसानाें काे भराेसा था कि दीपावली से पहले धान खरीदी शुरू हाे जाएगी। 2 नवंबर को समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी की तारीख 1 दिसंबर तय होने के बाद जरूरतमंद किसानाें ने धान मंडी में लाकर बेचना शुरू कर दिया है। मंडी में धान की आवक प्रतिदिन 1500 क्विंटल बढ़ रही है। आवक बढ़ने के बाद धान के दाम भी गिर रहे। दो दिन पहले जिस धान को 1550 में खरीदा गया था, अब उसी धान की बोली 1450 रुपए तक लग रही। समर्थन मूल्य पर इसी धान को 2500 में खरीदा जाता है।

बुधवार को 4 हजार क्विंटल धान आया
पिछले हफ्तेभर की तुलना में बुधवार को कृषि उपज मंडी में सबसे ज्यादा धान की आवक हुई है। 29 अक्टूबर को मंडी में 2700 क्विंटल धान आया था। 31 अक्टूबर को 2912 क्विंटल धान किसानों ने बेचा। 2 नवंबर को 3427 क्विंटल, 4 नवंबर को 4184 क्विंटल आया।

खर्च के लिए रुपए नहीं
मंडी पहुंचे पोटियाडीह के किसान भरतलाल साहू ने बताया 1 नवंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन 1 दिसंबर की तारीख तय होने के बाद मजबूरी में मंडी में बेचना पड़ रहा। दीपावली त्यौहार में खर्च के लिए रुपए नहीं हैं। 8 क्विंटल धान सरोना बेचा। 1350 के भाव पर खरीदा गया।

बुधवार को मंडी भाव

  • धान - मूल्य
  • आईआर-64 - 1450-1531
  • सांभा नया - 1430-1486
  • सांभा पुराना - 1510-1666
  • गोल्डन नया - 1370-1430
  • ओमथ्री -1450-1521
  • 1010 - 1450-1521
  • सरोना - 1350-1350

मजदूरों को देनी है मजदूरी
बागतराई के किसान देवकुमार यादव ने बताया कि कीटनाशक दवा दुकानों से उधार में सामान लिया, अब दीपावली त्यौहार के पहले मांग कर रहे। मजदूरों को भी मजदूरी भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। सभी रुपए मांग रहे हैं। 2 एकड़ में फसल की बोनी की। 10 क्विंटल धान 1010 मंडी में बेचे। 1450 में खरीदा गया।

धमतरी से ज्यादा कुरूद मंडी में दाम
कृषि उपज मंडी धमतरी से ज्यादा कुरूद की मंडी में धान को ज्यादा दाम में खरीदा जा रहा है। यहां 50 से 200 रुपए तक अधिक दाम मिल रहे। बालोद और नवापारा के मंडी में भी धान को दाम नहीं मिल रहा। बुधवार को कुरूद के मंडी में सबसे ज्यादा दाम पर धान खरीदा गया। धमतरी में आईआर 64 को अधिकतम 1531 में खरीदा गया, वहीं कुरूद की मंडी में 1595 में खरीदा गया। बालोद में अधिकतम 1423 में खरीदा गया। इसी तरह सांभा को धमतरी में 1486, कुरूद में 1700, नवापारा में 1472 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में खरीदा गया।

1552 में बिका था आईआर 64, अब 1450 में
कृषि उपज मंडी श्यामतराई में नए धान की आवक शुरू हो गई है। मंडी में 1010, सांभा नया, सरोना, गोल्डन, ओमथ्री, 1001 धान की आवक हो रही है। तीन दिन पहले आईआर-64 धान को कृषि उपज मंडी में 1552 में खरीदा गया था। अब उसी धान को 1450 में खरीदा गया है। इसी तरह 1010 धान 1558 से गिरकर 1450 में खरीदा जा रहा। सरोना धान 1370 से 1350 रुपए, गोल्डन नया 1450 से घटकर 1370 रुपए तक गिर गया।

