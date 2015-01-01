पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:47 किसानों के खेत अधिग्रहित सालभर बाद भी मुआवजा नहीं

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • मगरलोड से पांडुका सड़क निर्माण किया जा रहा

मगरलोड ब्लॉक में मगरलोड मुख्यालय से पाण्डुका के लिए रोड निर्माण किया जा रहा है। सालभर पहले से सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम शुरू हो गया है। रोड निर्माण में आने वाले किसानों की जमीन अधिग्रहित की गई, अब तक किसानों को मुआवजा नहीं मिला है। अब फिर से किसानों की जमीन अधिग्रहित कर रोड बनाई जा रही है। प्रभावित किसानों ने सोमवार को कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग की। डिप्टी कलेक्टर एचएल गायकवाड़ को ज्ञापन दिया। किसान भवानी यादव, योगेश्वर पटेल, लोकेश राम, महेश राम सिन्हा, कमलाबाई साहू, देवकुंवर पटेल, पुनीत राम, हरिचरण, बीरबल राम, दयाबती, टोमन लाल सिन्हा, सीताबाई आदि ने बताया कि 40 साल पहले मगरलोड से पांडुका सड़क बनाने उनके खेतों के जमीन का शासन ने अधिग्रहण किया लेकिन आज तक मुआवजा नहीं दिया है। प्रभावित किसानों ने कई बार मुआवजा के लिए शासकीय दफ्तरों का चक्कर लगाए। अब उसी सड़क का चौड़ीकरण के लिए शासन 47 किसानों के जमीन फिर से अधिग्रहण कर रहा है, इससे किसानों में आक्रोश है।

किसानों को पूर्व कलेक्टर से भी मिला था आश्वासन
पूर्व कलेक्टर रजत बंसल ने मुआवजे के लिए शासन को दस्तावेज भेजने का आश्वासन दिया था, लेकिन अब तक कुछ नहीं हुआ है। सड़क चौड़ीकरण जारी है। सड़क चौड़ीकरण में किसानों के 10 से 15 डिसमिल जमीन जा रहे हैं, इससे किसानों को भारी नुकसान हुआ है। जमीन की नापजोक कर शासन से शासकीय दर पर मुआवजा दिलाया जाए। मांग पूरी न होने पर प्रभावित आंदोलन करेंगे।

