अच्छी खबर:अब 1 महीने में होगा नामांतरण, पहले 180 दिन लगते थे

धमतरी5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला स्तरीय प्रशिक्षण का हुआ आयोजन, पटवारी नहीं हुए शामिल, नामांतरण की जानकारी दी गई

नामांतरण की प्रक्रिया को सरल किया गया है, इसके लिए जनपद पंचायत धमतरी में जिलास्तरीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम हुआ। नामांतरण पहले ऑफलाइन होते थे। अविवादित के लिए 90 दिन और विवादित के लिए 180 दिनों का समय लगता था। अब एक महीने के भीतर नामांतरण कर सकेंगे। नामांतरण को ऑनलाइन किया गया है। इसके लिए पंचायत में आदेश व प्रस्ताव पास कराने की जरूरत नहीं रहेगी। लोग सीधे पटवारी के पास आवेदन करेंगे। इसके बाद तहसीलदार के पास प्रस्तुत कर सकेंगे। ऑनलाइन होने पर संबंधित मोबाइल नंबर में सूचना आएगी। इसकी जानकारी लोगों को रहेगी। यह जानकारी प्रशिक्षण में दी गई। प्रोग्रामर सतीश उईके, सीमा उराव ने राजस्व निरीक्षक, डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, अधीक्षक, सहायक अधीक्षक को नामांतरण, बंटवारा के बारे में प्रशिक्षण दिया। इसमें 40 लोग उपस्थित थे। प्रशिक्षण में पटवारियाें को भी शामिल होना था। अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल में रहने के कारण कोई भी पटवारी शामिल नहीं हुए। गौरतलब है कि पटवारी पिछले दो दिन से बेमुद्दत हड़ताल पर हंै।

ग्राम पंचायत को नहीं रहेगी जानकारी
ऑनलाइन नामांतरण से ग्राम पंचायत में हो रही जमीन की खरीदी-बिक्री की जानकारी नहीं रहेगी। पहले लोग पटवारी के पास आवेदन करते थे। यहां से ग्राम पंचायत में आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया जाता था। पंचायत प्रस्ताव कराने के बाद आदेश जारी होता था। अब लोग सीधे पटवारी के पास आवेदन करने के बाद तहसीलदार के पास आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं।

खसरा नंबर और नाम बदलने की शिकायत
प्रशिक्षण के दौरान ऑपरेटर व राजस्व निरीक्षक ने भुइयां साफ्टवेयर में राज्य प्रोग्रामर से खसरा नंबर और नाम बदलने की शिकायत की। भू-नक्शा निकालने के लिए ज्यादा सर्वर समस्या या बंद रहता है। समस्या सुधार कराने की मांग की। बताया गया कि भू-नक्शा दिल्ली से ऑपरेट होता है। तकनीकी समस्या के लिए ऐसा होता है। इस पर सुधार किया जा रहा।

मास्टर ट्रेनर देंगे प्रशिक्षण, इधर रजिस्ट्री बंद पड़ी
राजस्व पटवारी संघ 9 सूत्रीय मांगों काे पूरा कराने हड़ताल कर रहे हैं। नामांतरण के प्रक्रिया की जानकारी ऑपरेटर व मास्टर ट्रेनर पटवारी को देंगे। उनके हड़ताल से जमीन की खरीदी बिक्री, रजिस्ट्री, आय, जाति निवास प्रमाण पत्र बनाने हो गया है। प्रमाणीकरण किए बिना रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पा रही। तीन दिन में 10 से अधिक रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पाई। तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचकर लोग रजिस्ट्री कराए बिना वापस लौट रहे।

