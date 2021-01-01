पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:अब घर बैठे इंटरनेट से डाउनलाेड कर सकेंगे वाेटर अाईडी, अभी नए वाेटर्स काे यह सुविधा

  • नए मतदाताओं का स्वागत किया, बैज लगाकर रंगीन कार्ड दिए गए

अब मतदाता घर बैठे ई पिक एप से अपना मतदाता परिचय पत्र डाउनलाेड कर सकते हैं। यह सुविधा निर्वाचन आयाेग ने शुरू कर दी है। अभी यह सुविधा उन्हें ही मिल रही है जिनके नाम के साथ माेबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड है। फरवरी से उनके लिए भी यह सुविधा मिलने लगेगी जिनके माेबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड नहीं हैं। ई-पिक एप से सभी मतदाता घर बैठे डिजिटल फोटोयुक्त मतदाता पहचान पत्र खुद ऑलाइन डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। मतदाता को निर्वाचन आयोग के वोटर हेल्पलाइन मोबाइल एप पर स्वयं को पंजीकृत करना होगा। पहले चरण में 31 जनवरी तक केवल, नए जुड़े मतदाता, जिनका मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर्ड है, उनके लिए यह सुविधा उपलब्ध रहेगी। उसके बाद एक फरवरी से ऐसे मतदाता ई पिक डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डीसी बंजारे ने बताया कि यह सुविधा शुरू हाेने के बाद अब मतदाताओं काे आसानी से मतदाता पहचान पत्र मिल सकेंगे।

जागरूकता अभियान के नाेडल अधिकारी सम्मानित
स्वीप के तहत मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान के प्रचार-प्रसार में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बाबू छोटेलाल श्रीवास्तव काॅलेज के स्वीप के नोडल अधिकारी और सहायक प्राध्यापक पंकज जैन को सात हजार रुपए का चेक प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रोत्साहन स्वरूप दिया गया। पुलिस अधीक्षक बीपी राजभानु ने वोटिंग करने का आह्वान किया। पुनरीक्षण जनवरी 2021 में मतदाताओं की संख्या 6 लाख 10 हजार 667 है। इनमें तीन लाख एक हजार 198 पुरुष और तीन लाख नौ हजार 469 महिला मतदाता शामिल हैं। 8371 नए मतदाता जुड़े और मृत्यु, शादी एवं अन्य स्थानांतरण के तहत 4493 के नाम हटे।

नए मतदाताओं काे दिए गए रंगीन कार्ड
मतदाता दिवस पर साेमवार काे डाॅ.शोभाराम देवांगन स्कूल के एकलव्य खेल मैदान पर नए मतदाताअाें का स्वागत करके रंगीन कार्ड दिए गए। मुख्य अतिथि जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश सुधीर कुमार थे। कार्यक्रम में नए मतदाताओं का स्वागत बैच लगाकर किया गया। रंगीन फोटोयुक्त परिचय पत्र भी दिए गए। साथ ही शपथ भी दिलाई। तीनों विधानसभाओं में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले तीन बीएलओ. को प्रशस्ति पत्र और पांच हजार-पांच हजार रुपए के चेक का प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया। इनमें सिहावा की निशा, कुरूद (भेण्डरी) की मालती ध्रुव और धमतरी की बीएलओ गौरी राजपूत शामिल हैं।

इस बार सभी मतदाता बनें सशक्त थीम रही
गौरतलब है कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा ग्यारहवें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का थीम ’सभी मतदाता बनेंः सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक’ तय किया गया है। ग्यारहवंे राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर जिला, तहसील सहित सभी मतदान केन्द्रों में कार्यक्रम किए गए। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में प्रभारी कलेक्टर मयंक चतुर्वेदी, अपर कलेक्टर दिलीप अग्रवाल सहित अन्य अधिकारी, नए मतदाता और अन्य उपस्थित रहे।

