मांग:19 को वादा निभाओ रैली निकालेंगे अधिकारी-कर्मचारी

अंवरी5 घंटे पहले
  • वेतन विसंगति दूर करने, नियमितीकरण की मांग, शिक्षक फेडरेशन प्रदर्शन में होगा शामिल

तीसरे चरण के आंदोलन के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ कर्मचारी अधिकारी फेडरेशन से संबद्ध संगठनों ने मोर्चाबंदी शुरू कर दी है। सरकार के रवैये से क्षुब्ध फेडरेशन ने रायपुर में बैठक कर 19 दिसंबर को राजधानी में विराट धरना-प्रदर्शन एवं वादा निभाओ महारैली की रणनीति को अंतिम रूप दिया। 14 सूत्रीय मांगों को पूरा कराने कलम रख मशाल उठा आंदोलन के तहत प्रथम दो चरणों का आंदोलन कर सरकार को कर्मचारी-अधिकारियों की मन: स्थिति बता दी है। छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश शिक्षक फेडरेशन के प्रांताध्यक्ष राजेश चटर्जी, धमतरी जिला अध्यक्ष दयालूराम साहू एवं महामंत्री शिवनारायण गजेन्द्र का कहना है कि सरकार जमीनी कार्यालयों में सेवा देने वाले कर्मचारियों के हितों को नजर अंदाज कर रही है। फेडरेशन के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि 14 सूत्रीय मांग पत्र के समर्थन में कलम रख, मशाल उठा आंदोलन के तृतीय चरण में 19 दिसंबर को रायपुर स्थित धरना स्थल (बूढ़ा तालाब) में दोपहर 12 बजे से धरना प्रदर्शन एवं 2 बजे से वादा निभाओ महारैली छत्तीसगढ़ कर्मचारी अधिकारी फेडरेशन के बैनर तले निकाली जाएगी। आंदोलन में छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश शिक्षक फेडरेशन भागीदार है। कर्मचारी जगत के हित में सभी स्तर के पदाधिकारी आंदोलन में अनिवार्य भाग लेंगे।

तहसील इकाई से कम से कम 10 सदस्य हाेंगे शामिल
आंदोलन के लिए प्रांतीय कार्यालय से गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है। इसके मुताबिक प्रत्येक ब्लॉक एवं तहसील इकाई से कम से कम 10 सक्रिय सदस्य रायपुर धरना स्थल में आंदोलनकारियों के साथ मिलकर आंदाेलन करेंगे। शासकीय सेवकों के ताकत का अहसास कराएंगे। प्रत्येक पदाधिकारी अपने साथ कम से कम 10 सदस्यों/सहयोगियों को लेकर रायपुर जाएंगे। आंदोलन में शामिल होने वाले साथियों की संख्यात्मक जानकारी प्रांतीय कार्यालय को भेजी जाएगी।

सरकारी अमले के साथ बेहतर तालमेल बनाएं
पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि जहां एक तरफ राज्य के विकास में प्रभावी भूमिका निभाने वाले शासकीय सेवकों का आर्थिक शोषण हो रहा है तो वहीं दूसरे तरफ वेतन विसंगति, नियमितीकरण एवं अनिवार्य सेवा शर्तों एवं सेवा लाभ से भी वे वंचित हैं। मुख्यमंत्री के आश्वासन के बावजूद शासकीय सेवकों की उपेक्षा से आक्रोश बढ़ रहा है। शासकीय योजनाओं को अमलीजामा पहनाने वालों की अनदेखी ठीक नहीं है। राज्य की बेहतरी के लिए सरकारी अमले के साथ बेहतर तालमेल बनाए रखने की आवश्यकता है।

