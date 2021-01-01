पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:तीन साल पहले मिल गई थी प्रतीक्षालय की स्वीकृति फाइल आगे नहीं बढ़ा पाए अफसर

धमतरी/नगरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 बार टेंडर निकालने में खर्च किए हजारों रुपए, सड़क किनारे बस का इंतजार करते हैं यात्री

नगरी बस स्टैंड पर यात्री प्रतीक्षालय के लिए तीन साल पहले स्वीकृति मिली थी, इसके टेंडर भी कराए गए, लेकिन प्रतीक्षालय नहीं बन सका है। अफसरों की लापरवाही व जनप्रतिनिधियों की अनदेखी के कारण यात्री बरसात हो या गर्मी खुले में बैठने के लिए मजबूर हैं। ज्यादा हुआ तो दुकानों के आसपास खड़े होकर समय काटते हैं। प्रतीक्षालय बनाने के लिए तीन साल पहले टेंडर किए गए थे। बनाने के लिए ठेकेदार भी आए, लेकिन टेंडर में आई दर की स्वीकृति के लिए फाइल कलेक्टर को नहीं भेजी गई। तीन साल से यह फ़ाइल अफसर दबाकर बैठे हैं।
बस स्टैंड नगरी में बनने वाले यात्री प्रतीक्षालय की दर स्वीकृत की फाइल 3 साल से नगर पंचायत के अफसरों ने कलेक्टर के पास नहीं भेजी है। पंचायत के अफसर 3 साल से फाइल को दबाकर बैठे हैं। इस कारण यात्री प्रत्क्षालय का काम नहीं शुरू हो पाया। अफसरों की इस लापरवाही का खामियाजा अब यात्रियों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। उन्हें प्रतीक्षालय की सुविधा के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। जिले की नगर पंचायत नगरी बस स्टैंड से सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को प्रतीक्षालय की सुविधा मिले। इसके लिए 16 लाख 55 हजार रुपये से अधिक की लागत से राज्य परिवर्तित योजना के तहत यात्री प्रतीक्षालय बनाया जाना है। स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद नगर पंचायत के अफसरों ने 4 बार टेंडर निकाले। हर बार टेंडर निकालने में लगभग हजारों रुपए खर्च किए, लेेकिन प्रतीक्षालय काम शुरू नहीं करा पाए। चौथे टेंडर को निकालने हुए लगभग 3 साल का समय हो गया है।
जनप्रतिनिधियाें ने भी नहीं दिखाई रुचि: नगर पंचायत नगरी के यात्री प्रतीक्षालय काे बनवाने में जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी रुचि नहीं दिखाई। यह काम स्वीकृत हुए रुपए आए 3 साल हाे गए हैं। अब तक नहीं बन सका है। 2018 में स्वीकृति के बाद तत्कालीन नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष ताे जिम्मेदार हैं ही, माैजूदा नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष व विधायक ने भी अब तक इस काम काे कराने में तत्परता नहीं दिखाई है।

दंतेवाड़ा, धमतरी, कांकेर के लिए चलती हैं बसें
नगरी बस स्टैंड से 24 से अधिक बसें चलती हैं। यहां से हर दिन दंतेवाड़ा, धमतरी व कांकेर के लिए सैकड़ों यात्री सफर करते हैं। प्रतीक्षालय नहीं होने से स्टैंड आए यात्रियों को सड़क या फिर स्टैंड परिसर में बनी दुकानों के सामने खड़े होकर वाहनों का इंतजार करना पड़ता है। परेशान होते हैं। इसके अलावा ओडिशा के लिए भी यहीं से बसें गुजरती है। यात्री प्रतीक्षालय बन जाने से ओडिशा जाने वाले यात्रियों को भी सुविधा होगी।

यह हैं जिम्मेदार अफसर

  • रमेश कश्यप, नगर पंचायत अधिकारी, 2018
  • विजय क्षत्री नगर पंचायत अधिकारी, 2019
  • डीएल वर्मन, नगर पंचायत अधिकारी, 2020
  • यमन देवांगन, नगर पंचायत अधिकारी, वर्तमान

यह हैं जिम्मेदार जनप्रतिनिधि

  • नंद यादव, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष, 2018
  • अाराधाना नागेंद्र शुक्ला, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष वर्तमान
  • डाॅ. लक्ष्मी ध्रुव, विधायक,

दर स्वीकृति के लिए कलेक्टर को भेजी जा रही फाइल
नगर पंचायत नगरी के सीएमओ यमन देवांगन के बताया कि राज्य परिवर्तित योजना के अंतर्गत 16 लाख 55 हजार रुपए से अधिक की लागत से प्रतीक्षालय बनाया जाना है। 4 बार टेंडर निकाले जा चुके हैं। तीन बार कोई टेंडर लेने नहीं आया। चाैथा टेंडर साल 2018 में निकाला गया था। ठेकेदार काम भी करने को तैयार है। काम शुरू होने से पहले दर स्वीकृत के लिए कलेक्टर के पास फाइल भेजी जाएगी। फाइल तैयार हो गई है। जल्द ही भेजी जाएगी। टेंडर होने के तीन साल तक फाइल क्यों नहीं भेजी गई। इसके बारे में कुछ बता पाना मुश्किल होगा। मेरी पदस्थापना को हुए कुछ ही माह हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser