बैठक:गौरी-गौरा बारात 15 को, विसर्जन स्थल तय कर दो दिन में बताएं

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • तहसीलदार व एएसपी ने गौरी-गौरा समिति पदाधिकारियों से की चर्चा

लक्ष्मी पूजा के दूसरे दिन 15 नवंबर को गौरी-गौरा की बारात और विजर्सन यात्रा निकलेगी। इस दौरान शांति व्यवस्था बनाने शहर के सभी वार्डों के गौरा-गौरी समिति पदाधिकारियों की बैठक ली गई। तहसीलदार व एएसपी ने पदाधिकारियों से विसर्जन रूट की जानकारी 2 दिन में मांगी है। उन्होंने शांति बनाने का आग्रह भी किया। एएसपी मनीषा ठाकुर ने कहा कि गौरी-गौरा पूजन समितियां विसर्जन के दौरान अन्य समिति से स्पर्धा न करें। विवाद की स्थिति पैदा न करें। काेई विवाद या समस्या होने पर तुरंत समझाने व पुलिस को जानकारी देने कहा। बैठक में उपस्थित पार्षदों से कहा कि समिति पदाधिकारियों की वार्ड स्तर पर बैठकर आपसी सौहाद्रपूर्वक त्योहार मनाने अपील करें। समिति के द्वारा वाॅलंटियर नियुक्त किए जाएं, ताकि आपसी सहयोग से त्योहार खुशी से मनाया जा सके। नशा न करने की अपील की है।

कोरोना संक्रमण पर भीड़ न बढ़ाने कहा
तहसीलदार ज्योति मसियारे ने बैठक में उपस्थित पार्षदों, गौरा-गौरी समिति पदाधिकारियों को कोरोना संक्रमण का ध्यान रखते हुए भीड़ न बढ़ाने कहा है। सोशल व फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाने की हिदायत दी गई। असामाजिक तत्वों, हुड़दंग कर शांतिभंग करने वाले लोगों की जानकारी देकर सहयोग करने की अपील की। बैठक में डीएसपी अरुण जोशी, रागिनी तिवारी, कोतवाली टीआई नवनीत पाटिल, केंद्रकुमार पेंदरिया, अवैश हाशमी श्यामा साहू व अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

दीवान और बनिया तालाब में हाेगा विसर्जन
शहर में प्राय: सभी वार्डों में गौरा-गौरी बैठाए जाते हैं। करीब 15 से अधिक वार्डों का गौरा-गौरी प्रतिमाएं कोष्टापारा स्थित दीवान तालाब में विसर्जित होती हैं। यहां हर साल विवाद की स्थिति बनती है। पुलिस अफसरों को यहां सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम करना होगा। आमापारा वार्ड के बनिया तालाब में भी 10 से अधिक प्रतिमा विसर्जित होगी।

पटाखा बाजार से 50 मीटर के अंदर आतिशबाजी पर रोक
रत्नाबांधा रोड स्थित मिशन मैदान में सोमवार से पटाखें की 60 अस्थायी दुकान शुरू हाे गई हैं। इस साल कोरोना काल के कारण करीब 30 दुकानें कम हो गई है। जिला प्रशासन ने पटाखा विक्रेता संघ को 15 नवंबर तक दुकान लगाने की अनुमति दी है। 50 मीटर के अंदर किसी प्रकार की आतिशबाजी पूरी तरह से रोक है। प्रत्येक 2 दुकानों के बीच 3 मीटर की दूरी सुरक्षा के लिए छोड़नी है। धूम्रपान पर रोक है। बिजली तार खुले नहीं रखने की हिदायत दी गई है। फायर ब्रिगेड एवं पानी टैंकर व नगर सेना धमतरी की ड्यूटी लगाई है। पाॅलीथिन उपयोग प्रतिबंधित है। पटाखा बिक्री स्थल में किसी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना होने पर पटाखा व्यवसायी संघ के अध्यक्ष जिम्मेदार होंगे। राजनीतिक दलों का बैनर, पोस्टर लगाना, प्रचार-प्रसार पर रोक है।

