पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कैसे हो पढ़ाई:कॉलेज की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू, नहीं जुड़ रहे छात्र, मोबाइल से किया जा रहा संपर्क

धमतरी14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 नवंबर से अलग-अलग विषयों की कक्षा 40 मिनट तक ली जा रहीं

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण कॉलेज की कक्षाएं दो महीने देरी से शुरू हुईं। 1 अगस्त से शुरू होनी वाली कक्षाएं 2 नवंबर से शुरू हुईं। जल्द कोर्स पूरा कराने के लिए प्राेफेसर ने ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लेना शुरू कर दिया है। पीडीएफ फाइल के साथ ऑनलाइन वीडियो भी अपलोड कर दिए गए हैं। 2 नवंबर से अलग-अलग विषयों की कक्षा 40 मिनट तक ली जा रही। इन कक्षाओं से छात्र-छात्राएं नहीं जुड़ पा रहे हैं। उच्च शिक्षा संचालनालय ने काॅलेज की कक्षाएं शुरू करने के आदेश जारी किए। जिले में 2 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं भी शुरू हो गई है। स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष की कला, विज्ञान, वाणिज्य समेत अन्य संकायों की क्लास ऑनलाइन कराई जा रही। कक्षा में छात्रों का रिस्पांस नहीं मिल रहा। 40-50 प्रतिशत छात्र कक्षा से जुड़ रहे। बीसीएस पीजी कॉलेज की प्राचार्य डॉ. श्रीदेवी चौबे ने बताया कि बीकाॅम, बीएससी, बीए, बीसीए, बीएससी होमसाइंस प्रथम वर्ष के नियमित छात्रों की कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई है। छात्र ऑनलाइन व वाट्सएप ग्रुप से जुड़ नहीं पाए हैं, उनसे संपर्क कर मोबाइल व ई-मेल के माध्यम से कक्षा में जोड़ा जा रहा। शत प्रतिशत उपस्थिति का प्रयास किया जा रहा। विधि विषय के सहायक प्राध्यापक दुर्गेश प्रसाद को प्रतिदिन ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं की माॅनिटरिंग की जवाबदारी दी गई है। अन्य कक्षाओं के रिजल्ट आने के बाद स्नातक एवं स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों की भी ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लेना के लिए तैयारी कर ली गई है। प्राध्यापक डाॅ. अनिता राजपुरिया, डाॅ. मनदीप खालसा, डाॅ. प्रभा वेरूलकर, प्रो. पी वर्गीस, डाॅ. एएस साहू, डाॅ. एके सिंग, प्रो. एनएस देहारी, डाॅ. सरला द्विवेदी, प्रो. अमरसिंग साहू, डाॅ. सीमा साहू, राजेश चौरसिया सहित अन्य प्राध्यापक ऑनलाइन कक्षा ले रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंक्या नतीजों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दे पाएंगे ट्रम्प, वहां उनका समर्थन ज्यादा, लेकिन राह आसान नहीं - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें