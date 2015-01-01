पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से शुरू होंगी शादियां:रात 10 बजे के पहले पूरे करने होंगे फेरे शादी में सिर्फ 50 लाेग हाे सकेंगे शामिल

धमतरी5 घंटे पहले
  • 7 मुहूर्तों में एक हजार शादियों का अनुमान
  • 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी पर्व, 11 दिसंबर तक है आखिरी शुभ मुहूर्त
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने बढ़ाई सख्ती

देवउठनी एकादशी के 25 नवंबर काे यानी आज है। इसके साथ ही शादियों के लिए मुहूर्त शुरू हो रहे हैं। नवंबर, दिसंबर में कुल 7 मुहूर्त हैं। जिसमें 1 हजार से अधिक शादियां होने की अनुमान है। टेंट, साउंड व लाइट संचालकों को करीब 700 से अधिक शादियों का ऑर्डर भी अब तक मिल चुके हैं। यह शादियां रात 10 बजे तक ही हाे सकेंगी। इनमें भी केवल 50 लाेग ही शामिल हाे सकेंगे। शादियाें के लिए बनाई गई गाइडलाइन का सख्ती से पालन करने कराने के निर्देश प्रशासन ने दिए हैं। यानि अब शाम 8 बजे से अापके अाने तक भाेजन व अन्य कार्यक्रम नहीं हाेंगे। रात 10 बजे के पहले फेरे पूरे करने हाेंगे। भाेजन की व्यवस्था भी इससे पहले ही समाप्त करनी हाेगी। जानकारी के मुताबिक कोरोना वारयस संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर काे देखते हुए प्रशासन ने शादियाें के लिए बनाई गई गाइडलाइन में काेई ढील न देने का फैसला किया है। शादियों में संक्रमण राेकने के लिए बनाए गए जरूरी नियमाें का सख्ती से पालन कराया जाएगा। शादियों में लड़का-लड़की, पंडित मिलाकर 50 व्यक्ति ही शामिल होंगे। कंटेनमेंट जोन में शादियों की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। इसके अलावा बारात घुमाने सहित डीजे की भी अनुमति शादियों में नहीं मिलेगी। जहां शादियां होती हैं तो रात 10 बजे के पहले तक ही करनी पड़ेगी। ऐसे में मेहमानों कोे भी एक स्थान पर अधिक संख्या में नहीं रुकवा सकेंगे। नियम विरुद्ध आयोजन व भीड़ बढ़ाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

11 दिसंबर तक शादी के लिए सिर्फ 7 शुभ मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषों के अनुसार 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे, 11 दिसंबर को अंतिम मुहूर्त है। नए साल में 22 अप्रैल 2021 से मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे, जो जुलाई तक रहेंगे। 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी के बीच खरमास रहेगा। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक देव गुरु बृहस्पति व 16 से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने से मुहूर्त नहीं है।

बारात घुमाने की अनुमति नहीं, डीजे प्रतिबंधित
एसडीएम मनीष मिश्रा ने बताया कि ठंड के कारण कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आ गई है। संक्रमण को रोकने भीड़ को हर हाल में नियंत्रित करना होगा। शादी-ब्याह के संबंध में नई गाइड लाइन तो नहीं आई है, लेकिन सख्ती पहले के गाइडलाइन और हालात अनुसार है। शादी कार्यक्रम में अधिकतम 50 लोगों को ही शामिल होने की अनुमति हैं। बारात निकालना प्रतिबंधित है। डीजे, लाउडस्पीकर पर प्रतिबंध ही रहेगा। मॉनिटरिंग भी कर रहे हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखना होगा। शिकायत पर कार्रवाई होगी।

टेंट, साउंड, लाइट डेकोरेशन संचालकों का व्यवसाय ठप
25 मार्च से लॉकडाउन के बाद टेंट, साउंड, लाइट व डीजे-धुमाल संचालकों का व्यवसाय नहीं हाे पाएगा। अधिकतर लोग संक्रमण के डर से सादगीपूर्वक शादी-ब्याह कर रहे है। प्रशासन ने शादी में अधिकतम 50 लोगों की उपस्थित का आदेश दिया है। हालांकि शादी के लिए प्रशासन की अनुमति नहीं लेनी होगी। बताया गया कि कई लोगों ने साउंड, डीजे, धुमाल के लिए ऑर्डर देकर पैसे भी एडवांस में दे दिए हैं। अब प्रशासन के आदेश अनुसार कई लोग बगैर तामझाम के शादी करेंगे।

कोरोनाकाल में शादी के लिए ये जानना जरूरी

  • लड़का-लड़की, पंडित मिलाकर 50 व्यक्ति शामिल होंगे।
  • 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी पर्व, शादी के लिए सिर्फ 7 मुहूर्त।
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए जिले में बढ़ाई गई सख्ती।
  • लाेगाें ने धूमधाम से शादी करने डीजे, भवन, धर्मशाला बुक कराए थे हाे जाएंगे बेकार।
  • बारात निकालने, डीजे बजाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।
  • शादी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ सैनिटाइजेशन और मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा।
