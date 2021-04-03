पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर:100 एकड़ में काले चावल की जैविक खेती, लाखों कमा रहे

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • असम से बीज मंगवाकर किसान गजेन्द्र चन्द्राकर ने फैलाया, अब धमतरी के किसान 7 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में बेच रहे

अक्सर हम अभी तक चावल को सफेद रंग में देखे है। खाते आ रहे हैं लेकिन अगर काले रंग का चावल कहीं मिले तो आप आश्चर्य में पड़ जाएंगे। धमतरी जिले के किसान काले चावल की जैविक पद्धति से खेती कर रहे हैं। अच्छा मुनाफा कमा रहे। परसवानी निवासी किसान गजेन्द्र चन्द्राकर ने बताया कि बीज असम से मंगाकर को प्रदेशभर में फैलाया है। किसानों ने बताया कि साल 2019 में रायपुर में आयोजित अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रेता-विक्रेता कृषक सम्मेलन हुआ था। जिले के कुरूद स्थित ओजस्वी कृषक उत्पादक संगठन और कृषक रामलाल भतपहरी, थनेन्द्र साहू ने 110 क्विंटल काले चावल को लेकर सम्मेलन में गए। निर्यातक से अनुबंध किया। प्रति किलो 100 रुपए दाम तय हुआ। इस सिलसिले को आगे बढ़ाते हुए साल 2019-20 में आत्मा योजना के तहत कृषक प्रदर्शन के तौर पर 30 एकड़ में काले चावल की फसल लगाई। जिले के किसानों से गुड़गांव की एक निजी कंपनी ने ब्लैक राइस सात हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से खरीदा। हाल ही में हतबंध में लाभांश वितरण का एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। जहां ब्लैक राइस की खेती कर रहे युवा कृषक अभिरूचि समूह के किसानों को उनके द्वारा बेचे गए चावल का लाभांश मिला। उन्हें प्रति क्विंटल एक हजार रुपए का लाभांश निजी कंपनी के द्वारा दिया गया। मुनाफा होने पर किसानों को उनके द्वारा बेचे गए चावल का 33 प्रतिशत की लाभांश राशि दी जाएगी। कृषक थनेन्द्र साहू, केजूराम देवांगन, लोकेश साहू, हरीश साहू और राजेश डोटे को कुल तीस हजार रुपए का बतौर लाभांश मिला। किसान केजुराम देवांगन ने बताया कि ब्लैक राइस किसान उगाने लगे तो उन्हें तीन गुणा ज्यादा मुनाफा होने की संभावना है। किसान हरीश साहू ने कहा कि जैविक पद्धति से तैयार किए गए इस फसल से आय में बढ़ोत्तरी तो होती है, पर्यावरण को प्रदूषित होने से भी बचाया जा सकता है।

औषधीय गुणों से भरपूर रहता है काला चावल
काला चावल औषधीय गुणों से भरपूर रहता है। इसमें सेलेनियम (एंटी कैंसर) एन्थ्रोसायनिन (एंटी एजेंट एवं एंटी आॅक्सीडेंट), जिंक, आयरन, फाॅलिक एसिड, कैल्शियम और फायबर की प्रचुर मात्रा पाई जाती है। यह कैन्सर, मोटापा, ब्लड प्रेशर, कुपोषण, सिकल सेल, एनीमिया मिटाने के साथ ही इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत रखने में उपयोगी होता है। खरीफ सीजन में जिले के लगभग 100 किसानों ने 100 एकड़ के क्षेत्र में काले चावल की फसल लगाई है। जैविक पद्धति से तैयार की जाने वाली फसलों को लगाने में रूचि ले रहे हंै।

