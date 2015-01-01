पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी समस्या:धान खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से, 70 लाख बारदानों की जरूरत, अब तक 45 लाख ही मिल पाए

धमतरी17 घंटे पहले
  • अंतिम समय में तैयारी से आपाधापी की आशंका, टोकन कटाना भी मुश्किल होगा

प्रदेश में 1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। इसके लिए त्योहारों का समय निकाल दें ताे मुश्किल से 15 दिन का ही समय बचा है। अब तक इसके लिए जरूरी तैयारियां तक शुरू नहीं हुई हैं। अंतिम समय में तैयारियां करने से आपाधापी में आधी-अधूरी तैयारियों के बीच खरीदी शुरू की जाएगी। ऐसे में खरीदी केंद्रों पर राेज विवाद हाेंगे। समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के लिए जिले में 70 लाख बारदाने की जरूरत हाेगी। लेकिन अब तक 45 लाख बारदाने ही मिले हैं। इनमें से पीडीएस के 8 लाख बारदाने और राइस मिल के 37 लाख बारदाने हैं। 25 लाख नए बारदानों की मांग की गई जो अब तक जिले में नहीं आए हैं। खाद्य विभाग के अफसर जल्द बारदाने की आने की बात कह रहे। धान खरीदी के सबंध में अब तक जिले में आदेश नहीं आया है। जिले में 75 प्रतिशत धान की कटाई हो चुकी है। पखवाड़ेभर में कटाई-मिंजाई काम पूरा भी हो जाएगा। ऐसे में 1 दिसंबर से होने वाले धान खरीदी के लिए किसानों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। इस वर्ष भी टोकन सिस्टम से ही धान की खरीदी होनी है। टोकन काटने का आदेश भी नहीं आया है। आदेश आने के बाद सोसायटियों में किसानों की भीड़ बढ़ेगी। ऐसे में काेराेना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ जाएगा।

दीपावली के पहले खरीदी शुरू करनी थी
किसान भरतलाल साहू, लोकेश ध्रुव, योगेश्वर साहू ने कहा धान की खरीदी दो वर्षों से देरी से हो रही। इस कारण रबी में फसल लेने में पिछड़ रहे। कटाई के बाद किसानों के हाथ खाली हो जाते हैं। धान बेचने के बाद आने वाली राशि से मजदूरी भुगतान करने के अलावा रबी की तैयारी भी शुरू कर देते थे। सरकार को दीपावली के पूर्व नवंबर में धान की खरीदी शुरू कर देनी थी।

इस बारसभी राइस मिल करा सकेंगे पंजीयन
धान की कस्टम मिलिंग के लिए इस वर्ष राइस मिलरों के लिए भी आदेश नहीं हुए हैं। बीते साल सभी राइस मिलरों में वाॅटर हार्वेस्टिंग व ईटीपी संयंत्र लगाने के निर्देश जारी हुए थे। जिस मिल में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग नहीं होने उनका पंजीयन नहीं होगा। इस वर्ष ऐसा कोई निर्देश नहीं आया है। जिले में 200 से राइस मिल है।

खरीदी के संबंध में आदेश नहीं: खाद्य अधिकारी
खाद्य अधिकारी बंसत कोर्राम ने कहा कि समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी को लेकर शासन से आदेश नहीं आया है। खरीदी की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। जिले में 45 लाख बारदाने की व्यवस्था कर ली गई है। 25 लाख नए बारदाने की मांग की है। जल्द बारदाने पहुंच जाएंगे। सत्यापन कराया जा रहा।

सोसायटियों में नहीं हैं बारदाने, चबूतरे बन रहे
जिले के 85 खरीदी केंद्रों में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। सोसायटियों में बारदाने नहीं हैं। यहां अभी चबूतरा निर्माण काम हो रहा है। जिले में खरीफ वर्ष 2020-21 सोसायटियों में धान को रखने के लिए नए चबूतरे बनाए जा रहे। पहले चरण में 185 चबूतरों का निर्माण किया गया था। दूसरे चरण में 151 चबूतरों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

अब पंजीयन 17 तक: समर्थन मूल्य में धान बेचने के लिए किसानों का पंजीयन सोसायटियों में किया जा रहा है। 10 नवंबर को पंजीयन कराने का अंतिम दिन था। जिसे बढ़ाकर अब 17 नवंबर तक कर दिया गया है। जिले में अब तक 8 हजार 632 नए किसानों ने पंजीयन करा लिया है। 2 हजार 793 किसानों के पुराने पंजीयन निरस्त किए गए हैं। बीते वर्ष जिले में 1.05 लाख किसानों ने धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराया।

