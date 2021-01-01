पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:नवागांव उमरदा की 35 एकड़ जमीन पर कराया जाएगा पाैधराेपण, 15 अगस्त तक काम पूरा हाेगा

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
जिला पंचायत सीईओ मयंक चतुर्वेदी ने मंगलवार को कुरूद विकासखंड अंतर्गत आने वाली ग्राम पचंायत नवागांव उमरदा का निरीक्षण किया। यहां चल रहे कामाें काे देखा। इस दौरान उन्होंने खाली पड़ी 35 एकड़ जमीन पर फलदार पाैधे लगवाने के लिए जनपद सीईओ निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि कटीली झाड़ियों की कटाई करने और पटवारी से सीमांकन कराने का प्रस्ताव एसडीएम को भेजें। झाड़ियाें की कटाई कराने के निर्देश वन विभाग के डिप्टी रेंजर को दिए। ग्रामसभा के माध्यम से एक स्वसहायता समूह का भी प्रस्ताव किया जाए। उपलब्ध कार्यस्थल में पैचवार फलदार पौधे लगाने ग्रामीण उद्यान विस्तार अधिकारी को निर्देशित किया। तकनीकी सहायक को 10 एकड़ भूमि का चयन कर भूमि सुधार एवं पौध रोपण के लिए प्राक्कलन तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्हाेंने कहा कि 15 अगस्त 2021 तक पौधरोपण का काम पूरा करा लिया जाए। सिंचाई के िलए बोर खनन और सोलर पैनल का भी प्रस्ताव संबंधित विभाग को दें। कार्यस्थल पर ठोस अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन शेड का निर्माण स्वच्छ भारत मिशन से कराने िजला समन्वयक एसबीएम को कहा।

वर्मी टांका में पर्याप्त मात्रा में हो केंचुआ उत्पादन
गोठान का निरीक्षण करते हुए जिला सीईओ ने गोठान में गोबर खरीदी किए जाने एवं आजीविका के लिए अन्य काम करने के िलए कहा। वर्मी टांका में केंचुआ उत्पादन के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में कंेचुआ की उपलब्धता कराने को कहा। इससे निकट भविष्य में केंचुआ की कमी न हो। इस दौरान उन्होंने जर्जर हो चुके प्राथमिक शाला भवन का भी निरीक्षण किया। गया। ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच ने नवीन भवन निर्माण की मांग मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जिला पंचायत धमतरी के सामने रखी। इसके बाद उन्होंने ग्राम पंचायत बगौद डोम में राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन द्वारा तैयार किए जा रहे लड्डू एवं देना आरसेटी द्वारा दिए जा रहे प्रशिक्षण का भी निरीक्षण किया। डोम में उपलब्ध खाली जमीन में स्वसहायता समूह को आजीविका के लिए सब्जी, बाड़ी, फलदार पाैधराेपण की कार्ययोजना तैयार कर क्रियान्वित करने के निर्देश दिए। राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन के सहायक संयाेजक को ग्राम पंचायत चटौद डोम में समूह से फिर सक्रियता से काम शुरू कराने को कहा। निरीक्षण के दौरान िजला सीईओ ने महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गारंटी योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के कार्यों का भी जायजा लिया। निरीक्षण के दौरान जिला व ब्लॉक के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

