पटवारी अपनी मांगों पर अड़े:हड़ताल के दौरान पटवारियों को नहीं मिलेगा वेतन

धमतरी7 घंटे पहले
  • तहसीलदार और एसडीएम ने दिया नोटिस, काम पर लौटने के निर्देश

राजस्व पटवारी संघ ने 9 सूत्रीय मांगों को पूरा कराने दूसरे दिन भी हड़ताल की। जिलेभर के पटवारियों ने दूसरे दिन तहसील स्तर पर प्रदर्शन किया। हड़ताल पर जाने से राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के राज्य सचिव ने सभी कलेक्टर को निर्देश जारी कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। जिले के सभी तहसीलदार और एसडीएम ने भी पटवारी को नोटिस जारी किया है, जिसमें कहा गया है हड़ताल को ब्रेक इन सर्विस माना जाएगा। खरीफ फसल की गिरदावरी, धान खरीदी के दौरान हड़ताल पर जाने को अनुशासन हीनता मानते हुए कार्रवाई करने का नोटिस जारी हुआ है। पटवारियों का कहना है कि जब तक मांगें पूरी नहीं होंगी, तब तक हड़ताल चलती रहेगी। सरकार सभी काम को डिजीटल कर रही, लेकिन उसी अनुरूप सुविधा नहीं दे रही। राजस्व पटवारी मांगे पूरी होते तक काम पर नहीं लौटेंगे।

भुइयां साॅफ्टवेयर को आसान करें: सिंह
कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अन्नू सिंह, ब्लाक अध्यक्ष प्रकाश साहू ने कहा कि भुइयां साफ्टवेयर में तकनीकी समस्या के कारण खसरा और नाम गलत बता रहा है। इसे सुधारने के लिए तहसील स्तर पर कोई सुविधा नहीं है। किसानों व आम लोगों को मंत्रालय हेड ऑफिस में आवेदन करना पड़ता है। इसमें महीनों लग जाते हैं। इसे आसान किया जाए। इसके अलावा ऑनलाइन नामांतरण किया जा रहा है। इसे कराने के लिए 2-3 महीने तक का समय लगता है। इसमें सभी दस्तावेज स्कैन करने पड़ते हैं। यह सुविधा शासन ने नहीं दी है। इंटरनेट भी अक्सर बंद रहता है।

वेतन नहीं दिया जाएगा: डिप्टी कलेक्टर अर्पिता पाठक ने कहा कि सभी पटवारियों को काम पर वापस लौटने का नोटिस जारी तहसीलदार व एसडीएम के माध्यम से किया गया है। शासन के निर्देशानुसार आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हड़ताल में शामिल पटवारी को वेतन नहीं दिया जाएगा।

3 ऑपरेटर के पद, सिर्फ एक को काम पर लगाया
संघ के सदस्यों ने कहा कि पटवारी के लिए सभी तहसील में 2 से 3 ऑपरेटर के पद स्वीकृत हैं। जिसमें से सिर्फ एक ही कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर काम करता है। अन्य ऑपरेटर को अधिकारियों ने अपने पर्सनल काम में लगा लिया है। या किसी दूसरे विभाग में काम पर लगा दिया है। पटवारियों के मिले ऑपरेटर सिर्फ पटवारियों काे ही दिया जाए। इसके साथ ही सभी तहसील में कम्प्यूटर भी पर्याप्त नहीं है, जो है वह भी बंद हैं। ऑनलाइन काम करने में पटवारियों को परेशानी हो रही है।
19 को राज्य स्तरीय प्रदर्शन
प्रकाश साहू ने कहा हड़ताल के दौरान किसी प्रकार वेतन नहीं देने का नोटिस जारी हुआ है। संघ ने निर्णय लिया है जब तक मांगें पूरी नहीं होंगी, पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। 19 को राज्य स्तरीय प्रदर्शन है। इसमें सभी जिले से पटवारी फेडरेशन के आंदोलन में शामिल होंगे। फिर आगे की रणनीति बनाएंगे।

