यह डर अच्छा है:राशन के लिए लाेग काेराेना के डर से अंगूठा लगाने से बच रहे

धमतरी2 दिन पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मार्च से बंद हो गया था थंब इंप्रेशन से राशन देना, अब दिसंबर से शुरू कर दिया गया

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण जिले के सभी राशन दुकानों में थंब इंप्रेशन से राशन देना बंद कर दिया गया था। अब करीब 7 महीने बाद दिसंबर से सभी राशन दुकानों में थंब इंप्रेशन से राशन देना शुरू किया गया है। लोगों को राशन लेने के लिए अब अंगूठा लगाना होगा। काेराेना संक्रमण के डर से लोग राशन लेने के लिए अंगूठा नहीं लगा रहे। पहले की तरह ही फोटो खींचने कह रहे हैं। लाेगाें का कहना है कि दुकानाें पर सैनिटाइजर भी नहीं है। अंगूठा लगवाना ही है ताे सैनिटाइजर रखना चाहिए। जानकारी के मुताबिक खाद्य विभाग ने कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण थंब इंप्रेशन से राशन देना बंद किया था। इस दौरान कोरोना से बचने के लिए हाथ सैनिटाइज करने सभी दुकानों में सैनिटाइजर दिया गया। अब थंब इंप्रेशन शुरू हाे गया है। सैनिटाइजर दुकान संचालकों को नहीं दिया गया है। कुछ लोग राशन दुकानों में पहुंचकर अंगूठा लगाकर राशन ले रहे। ज्यादातर लाेग बगैर अंगूठा लगाए राशन देने के लिए कह रहे हैं। अंगूठा नहीं लगाने के लिए दुकान संचालकों से राेज विवाद हाे रहा है। संचालक व राशन लेने के लिए अाने वाले लाेग परेशान हाे रहे हैं। एक ही मशीन पर रोजाना 50 से 100 लोग अंगूठा लगा रहे हैं। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा है। दुकानों में सैनिटाइजर भी नहीं हैं। इस कारण लाेग ज्यादा डर रहे हैं।

जिले में कुल 197160 राशन कार्ड

  • एपीएल - 30650
  • अंत्योदय - 43612
  • प्राथमिकता - 121665
  • निराश्रित कार्ड - 774
  • अन्नपूर्णा कार्ड - 263
  • निशक्त कार्ड - 196

मुफ्त का राशन देना भी बंद
जिले में 1 लाख 66 हजार 510 परिवारों को अब सरकारी राशन दुकान में मिलने वाला फ्री का चावल, चना बंद हो गया है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा 50 पैसे में दिए जाना वाला चावल भी दिसंबर महीने से बंद हो गया है। लोग राशन दुकानों में पहुंचकर कम चावल देने व ज्यादा पैसे मांगने को लेकर दुकान संचालक से ही विवाद कर रहे हैं। दुकान संचालकों ने बताया कि लगातार 7 महीने तक मुफ्त में चावल देने से लोगों की आदत सी हो गई। अब मुफ्त का चावल मांग रहे, जबकि चावल के लिए अब 1 रुपए देना है।

जिले में केरोसिन की मात्रा कम हुई
नवंबर महीने से जिले में मिलने वाला 130 किलो लीटर केरोसिन की मात्रा घटा दी गई है। अब सिर्फ 108 किलो लीटर कैरोसिन ही दिया जा रहा है। मात्रा कम होने से प्रत्येक बीपीएल परिवार को 1-1 लीटर कैराेसिन दिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद भी पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही। जिले में 1.66 लाख बीपीएल परिवारों में से मात्र 1 लाख 8 हजार परिवारों को कैरोसिन मिल पाता है।

