विरोध:घास जमीन पर बनवाए पीएम आवास अब अतिक्रमण बताकर नोटिस दिया

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों का आरोप- सरपंच, पंच ने शासकीय भूमि पर किया अतिक्रमण

ग्राम पंचायत थूहा में घास भूमि पर 25 वर्षों से निवास कर रहे 35 लोगों को जमीन से हटने के लिए पंचायत द्वारा तीन बार नोटिस जारी किया गया है। पंचायत द्वारा पूर्व में घास जमीन पर लोगों के पीएम आवास भी स्वीकृत किए। 8 लोगों के पीएम आवास बन गए। अब नोटिस देकर अतिक्रमण हटाने कहा जा रहा है। तीसरे नोटिस की अंतिम तारीख 22 नवंबर थी। इसके बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जानी थी। 23 नवंबर को सभी नोटिस लेकर कलेक्टोरेट आए। यहां कलेक्टर से सरपंच व पंच की शिकायत कर अतिक्रमण करने वालों की जांच की मांग की गई। पतिराम साहू, कैलाश साहू, डोमार साहू, भोजराम साहू, विष्णु साहू, केतम साहू, पिताम्बर साहू, लोकनाथ यादव, सेवकराम साहू, राधेलाल यादव, बलराम ध्रुव, उमेंद्र साहू, उत्तम साहू आदि ने बताया कि गांव की आबादी लगभग 2500 है। यहां आधे से ज्यादा लोगों ने घास जमीन व शासकीय जमीन पर मकान बनाकर रह रहे। खुद सरपंच ने 2 एकड़ खेतीहर जमीन और 1 एकड़ जमीन पर अतिक्रमण किया है और हम 35 लोगों को नोटिस जारी कर अतिक्रमण हटाने कह रही। गांव में पंच भी अतिक्रमण कर पक्के मकान बनाकर रहे। सभी 35 परिवारों से आपसी दुश्मनी के कारण हटाया जा रहा है। इस जगह पर गौठान बनाने की बात कही जा रही है, जबकि गौठान के लिए पहले अन्य जगह का चयन किए थे। इस जमीन पर सभी के पक्के मकान बन गए हैं। पीएम आवास भी बने हुए हैं। ऐसे में हमें हटाया जाता है, तो सरपंच के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलेंगे। सभी परिवार व बच्चों को लेकर कलेक्टोरेट में धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे।

सरपंच, पंच को पदमुक्त किया जाए
ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गांव की सरपंच अनुसुइया रात्रे शासकीय भूमि पर मकान बनाकर रही। बाड़ी, ब्यारा में घेरा भी कर चुकी। अतिक्रमण जमीन पर खेती भी कर रही। इसके अलावा पंचायत में पदस्थ पंच भी शासकीय भूमि पर अतिक्रमण किए हैं। इसकी जांच कराकर इन्हें पदमुक्त किया जाए।

इनके बने पीएम आवास
जिस जगह से अतिक्रमण हटाए जाने हैं, उस पर पीएम आवास भी बन चुका है। गांव के केतम साहू, उत्तम साहू, पितांबर साहू, लोकनाथ यादव, बलराम ध्रुव, श्यामलाल ढीमर, राधेलाल यादव, सेवकराम साहू के पीएम आवास पंचायत द्वारा स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। इनके पीएम आवास भी बन चुके हैं। अतिक्रमण जगह पर कुछ लोगों को पट्‌टा नहीं मिला है। ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर को पट्‌टा दिलाने की मांग की।

