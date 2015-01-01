पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का कारोबार:ड्रग ऑफिस से थोड़ी दूर पुलिस ने नशीली दवाएं बेचते दवा दुकानदार को पकड़ा, 1385 टैबलेट जब्त की

धमतरी12 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरी बार गिरफ्तार किया गया आराेपी, एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत की गई कार्रवाई

ड्रग विभाग के अफसराें की लापरवाही रविवार काे सबके सामने आ गई। ड्रग ऑफिस से 20 कदम दूर चल रहे मेडिकल से नशीले व प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स का जखीरा पुलिस ने पकड़ा। बड़ी बात यह कि इस जांच व कार्रवाई के लिए जिम्मेदार खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग के अफसराें काे इस नशे के काराेबार की भनक तक नहीं लगी। यह दूसरा माैका है जब इस आराेपी मेडिकल संचालक काे लगातार दूसरे साल इस अवैध काराेबार में लिप्त पाया गया और गिरफ्तारी की गई है। यह कार्रवाई खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग काे करनी चाहिए थी लेकिन विभाग के लापरवाह अफसर ऐसा नहीं कर पाए। पुलिस प्रशासन की सतर्कता से यह भांडाफाेड़ हुआ। सिटी मेडिकल संचालक रिसाईपारा निवासी नदीम खान (30) पिता हनीफ खान को पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित दवाएं बेचने के आराेप में गिरफ्तार किया। दुकान की जांच में 4 अलग-अलग प्रकार की 1385 नशीली टैबलेट जब्त हुई हैं। सीएमएचओ डाॅ डीके तुर्रे के मुताबिक सिटी मेडिकल दुकान से दूसरी बार भारी मात्रा में प्रतिबंधित नशीली टैबलेट जब्त हुई हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपी मेडिकल संचालक नदीम के खिलाफ धारा एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

ड्रग अफसर जांच का सिर्फ दावा करते रहे
पुलिस ने जिस मेडिकल दुकान से बड़ी मात्रा में नशे में उपयाेग किए जाने वाले प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स जब्त किए हैं यह खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन कार्यालय से 20 कदम ही दूर है। ड्रग विभाग के अफसर लगातार जांच का दावा करते रहे हैं, लेकिन ऑफिस के पास ही चल रही मेडिकल दुकान से प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स बेचे जाते रहे हैं। पुलिस द्वारा भांडाफोड़ करने के बाद अब सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे ने मेडिकल दुकानों की जांच कराने की बात कही है।

जांच के बाद की गई छापामार कार्रवाई: टीआई
कोतवाली टीआई नवनीत पाटिल ने बताया कि नेहरू गार्डन के सामने संचालित सिटी मेडिकल स्टोर में नशीली दवा बिकने की सूचना मिली थी। सिविल ड्रेस में 2 पुलिस जवानों को नशीली दवा खरीदने भेजा। मेडिकल संचालक नदीम खान ने नशीली दवा बगैर डॉक्टर के पर्ची के बेचते हुए पकड़ा। मेडिकल दुकान की जांच हुई तो मौके से 4 अलग-अलग प्रकार के 1385 नग प्रतिबंधित टैबलेट बरामद हुई है।

दूसरी बार प्रतिबंधित दवाएं जब्त: सीएमएचओ
सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे ने बताया कि सिटी मेडिकल दुकान से दूसरी बार प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स जब्त हुए हैं। साल 2019 में भी बड़ी मात्रा में नशीली ड्रग्स जब्त हुए थे। तब 15 दिन के लिए मेडिकल को सील किया था। ड्रग टीम को जांच करने कहा है। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मेडिकल दुकान संचालक के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। अन्य मेडिकल दुकानों की भी गंभीरता से जांच के निर्देश ड्रग अफसरों को दिए हैं।

ये प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स जब्त की गईं

  • नाइट्राजेपाम टैब - 15 पत्ता (150 टेबलेट)
  • नाइट्राजेपाम टैब नाइटकेम - 41 पत्ता (615 टेबलेट)
  • नाइट्राजेपाम टैब नाइट्रोसून - 10 पत्ता (10 टेबलेट)
  • नाइट्राजेपाम टैब निज 10 - 91 पत्ता (610 टेबलेट)

इसलिए बढ़ रहे हत्या, चाकूबाजी जैसे अपराध
युवाओं के बड़े वर्ग को हिंसक और पागल बनाने वाली नशीली व प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स पर सरकार सख्ती से बैन के दावे करती है लेकिन नशे के कारोबारियों के नेटवर्क की पहुंच शहर तक है। शहर सहित जिले के कुछ मेडिकल स्टोर्स नशे का कारोबार कर रहे हैं। दोगुनी-तीनगुनी कमाई के चक्कर में दवा बेच रहे हैं, जिनका उपयोग करते ही युवा में नशा छा जाता है। सैकड़ों युवा इन दवाओं की गिरफ्त में फंसकर पागलपन की दहलीज तक पहुंच चुके हैं। हत्या, चाकूबाजी की वारदातों के पीछे का बड़ा कारण इसे माना जा रहा है।

इस तरह चल रहा नशीली दवाओं का कारोबार: नशीली दवाओं का धंधा करने वाले मेडिकल स्टोर्स संचालक रैकेट बनाकर काम कर रहे हैं। मेडिकल स्टोर्स से तो दवाएं परमानेंट ग्राहक को ही दी जाती हैं, लेकिन नए ग्राहकों के लिए वे पुराने ग्राहक की ही मदद ले रहे हैं। कई पुराने ग्राहक को कमीशन पर दवाओं का स्टॉक दे दिया जाता है। घूमते-फिरते नशीली दवाएं बेच रहे हैं। सूत्र बता रहे हैं कि रायपुर, बालोद, दुर्ग-भिलाई के युवा भी शहर में नशीली दवा खरीदने आ रहे है। झुग्गी इलाके में नशीली दवाइयों का पागलपन ज्यादा है।

