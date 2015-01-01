पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बारिश ने बढ़ाई किसानों की चिंता मंडी में बढ़ गई धान की आवक

धमतरी16 घंटे पहले
  • 1 दिन पहले 2592 क्विंटल धान अाया था, शनिवार को 3460 क्विंटल खरीदी

प्रदेश में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी 1 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रही है। किसानों ने धान की कटाई पूरी कर ली है। धान को रखने के लिए जगह नहीं होने के कारण खुले में रखने मजबूर हैं। शनिवार से मौसम बदलने के बाद मंडी में धान की आवक अचानक बढ़ गई। एक दिन पहले मंडी में 2592 क्विंटल धान आया था।
शनिवार को सुबह 7 बजे धमतरी में हल्की बारिश होने के बाद सुबह 10 बजे के बाद मंडी में धान की आवक अचानक बढ़ गई। सुबह 9 बजे तक कृषि उपज मंडी श्यामतराई में आवक सामान्य थी। 1800 क्विंटल धान की आवक हुई थी। इसके बाद आवक बढ़ गई। किसान मंडी में लाकर धान बेचने लगे। कम बोली लगने के बाद भी किसान धान को बेचते रहे।
नमी आने के बाद दाम गिर जाता: मंडी पहुंचे ग्राम बोरिदखुर्द के किसान कौशल साहू, करेठा के ईश्वर लाल ने कहा कि हर साल फसल कटाई होते ही धान को सोसायटी में लाकर बेचते थे। इस वर्ष कटाई के बाद घर में रखना पड़ रहा। जगह नहीं होने पर खुले में रखे हुए थे। मौसम में अचानक बदलाव आने और सुबह बारिश होने के बाद चिंता बढ़ गई। 20 क्विंटल धान मंडी में बेचने पहुंचे। नमी आने के बाद कम बोली लगती। घाटे में बेचना पड़ता। शनिवार को भाव सामान्य थे।

शनिवार का मंडी भाव

  • धान - मूल्य
  • आईआर-64 नया - 1480-1490
  • सांभा नया - 1400-1500
  • सांभा पुराना - 1551-1591
  • ओम-थ्री नया - 1375-1420
  • गोल्डन नया - 1370-1370
  • श्रीराम नया - 1460-1474
  • 1010 नया - 1400-1501
  • सरना नया - 1340-1370
  • 1001 नया - 1350-1379

समर्थन मूल्य पर जल्द खरीदी शुरू करें
किसान यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष घनाराम साहू ने कहा कि दीपावली के बाद कृषि उपज मंडी में खरीदी शुरू हो गई है। सरकार अब तक समर्थन मूल्य में खरीदी शुरू नहीं की, किसानों को कम दाम पर धान मंडियों में बेचने पड़ रहे। 1300 से 1400 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में खरीदा जा रहा। प्रदेश सरकार भी मंडी व्यवस्था को मजबूत करने और किसानों को उनकी उपज का वाजिब दाम दिलाने प्रयास नहीं कर रही। मौसम खराब होने से किसानों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। बारिश से किसानों को भारी नुकसान होगा। प्रदेश में जल्द समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी शुरू की जाए।

1500 तक बिका धान
शनिवार को कृषि उपज मंडी श्यामतराई में 3460 क्विंटल धान की आवक हुई। नए धान को अधिकतम 1500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक खरीदा गया। जबकि पुराने धान के लिए 1591 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक की बोली लगी। सबसे कम सरना नया धान को 1340 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में व्यापारियों ने खरीदा।

