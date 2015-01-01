पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संवरेगा राम वन गमन पथ:आज बांसपानी पहुंचेगा राम रथ, 355 पंचायतों से जुटाएंगे मिट्टी

धमतरी7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रैली में शामिल होंगी 1650 बाइक, हर 35 किमी पर बदलेंगे बाइकर्स, लोमश ऋषि आश्रम तक जाएगा रथ

राम वन गमन पथ पर सुकमा के रामाराम से 14 दिसंबर को बाइक रैली और पर्यटन रथ यात्रा निकली है। यह 16 दिसंबर की सुबह 10.30 बजे नगरी के बांसपानी में आएगी। दिनभर में 148 किमी की दूरी तय करने के साथ नवापारा के लोमश ऋषि आश्रम तक जाएगी। खास बात यह कि जिले के 1650 बाइकर्स ने रैली में शामिल होने पंजीयन कराया है, यह सभी सरकारी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी है। इसके अलावा अन्य संगठनों, समाजसेवी रैली में शामिल होंगे। रैली के दौरान 35 किमी में बाइकर्स का समूह बदला जाएगा। करीब 100 बाइकर्स शुरू से आखिरी तक चलेंगे। इसमें कुछ स्वयंसेवी, जिले के अधिकारी और अन्य लाेग शामिल होंगे। बताया गया कि जिले के 355 ग्राम पंचायतों की मिट्‌टी जुटाई जाएगी। रैली में शामिल लोगों को मास्क व हेलमेट पहनना जरूरी होगा।

रायपुर के चंदखुरी में होगा यात्रा का समापन
उत्तर से कोरिया के सीतामढ़ी हरचौका और दक्षिण में सुकमा के रामा राम से बाइक रैली और पर्यटन रथ यात्रा 14 दिसंबर को निकाली गई, इसका समापन 17 दिसंबर को रायपुर के चंदखुरी में माता कौशल्या के मंदिर में होगा। यहां गांवों से जुटाई गई मिट्‌टी से पौधरोपण होगा। रथ में मशाल, प्रतीक चिह्न और विभिन्न गांव में राम पाठ के बाद संकलित मिट्टी को रखा गया है।

148 किमी में यहां से गुजरेगी बाइक रैली व रथ
नगरी के बांसपानी: बाइक रैली और पर्यटन रथ यात्रा 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 10.30 बजे कांकेर से होकर नगरी के बांसपानी आएगी। यहां से रैली शुरू होगी, जो बिरगुड़ी, सेमरा, सिहावा से नगरी के बस स्टैंड तक आएगी। बाइकर्स रैली और पर्यटन रथ का स्वागत होगा। बाइकर्स समूह बदलेगा।
नगरी बस स्टैंड: दुगली से केरेगांव तक दूसरा बाइकर्स समूह शामिल होगा। इसमें केरेगांव से कुकरेल, भोयना, रुद्री तक शामिल होंगे।
अछोटा-भोयना: भोयना तक तीसरा बाइकर्स समूह चलेगा। भोयना से बाइकर्स समूह फिर बदले जाएंगे, जो सलोनी, छुही, साल्हेभाट, पाहंदा, सोनेवारा, राजपुर, मोहंदी तक चलेगा। यहां से बाइकर्स का समूह राम वन गमन पथ पर आगे भरदा, परसवानी, मधुबन, बड़ी करेली, भेंड्री, हसदा होते रैली नवापारा स्थित लोमश ऋषि आश्रम तक पहुंचेगी।
नवापारा: पर्यटन रथ को जिले के बाइकर्स द्वारा गरियाबंद जिले के बाइकर्स समूह को सौंपेगा। बाइक रैली के दौरान रास्तेभर अलग-अलग पॉइंट पर मोबाइल टॉयलेट, पानी सहित मेडिकल दल रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें