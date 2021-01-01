पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिस्टम की नाकामी:एक और एफआईआर पर अफसराें की जिम्मेदारी तय नहीं

धमतरीएक घंटा पहले
  • शासन के खाते में जमा हाेने वाले रुपए हड़पे जाते रहे अफसराें काे पता नहीं चला

धमतरी और कुरूद की शराब दुकानाें में की गई हेराफेरी के मामले में दूसरी एफआईआर की गई है। यह मामला आने के बाद बार-बार बस एफआईआर की कराई जा रहीं हैं। शराब बिक्री की निगरानी करने वाले अफसराें की जिम्मेदारी अब तक तय नहीं की गई है। यह पूरा मामला सिस्टम की नाकामी है जिसमें जिम्मेदार अफसर इस व्यवसाय से जुड़ अन्य पक्षाें से मिलीभगत करके हेराफेरी करते रहे। इसकी निगरानी के लिए जिम्मेदार अफसर अनजान बने रहे या फिर उन्हें निचले स्तर के अफसर मूर्ख बनाते रहे। इस पूरी हेराफेरी के लिए जिम्मेदार अफसर अब भी कानून के शिकंजे से दूर हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस मामले में अब कोतवाली थाने में मुख्य विक्रेता के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। इसमें 389690 रुपए बैंक में जमा न कर शासकीय राशि का गबन करने का आरोप लगाया गया है। आबकारी उप निरीक्षक वैभव मित्तल ने थाना कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि देशी मदिरा दुकान धमतरी का वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 की माहवार मदिरा विक्रय राशि के विरुद्ध बैंक में जमा राशि का मिलान किया गया। जून 2020 से अक्टूबर 2020 के बीच कुल राशि 40 लाख 71 हजार 450 रुपए में से 30 लाख 68 हजार 1760 रुपए मुख्य विक्रेता खिलेश साहू द्वारा अलग-अलग तारीखाें में जमा किए गए हैं। बाकी रुपए 3 लाख 89 हजार 690 रुपए बैंक में जमा नहीं किए गए हैं। शासकीय राशि का गबन किया गया है। रिपोर्ट में माहवार अलग-अलग शराब दुकानों की वित्तीय अनियमितता बताई गई है। रिपोर्ट पर थाना सिटी कोतवाली में खिलेश साहू के विरुद्ध धारा 409 के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया गया है।

शराब िबक्री की राशि में गड़बड़ी की कराई गई थी जांच
शराब बिक्री राशि जमा नहीं करने और अनियमितता के मामले में कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने अफसराें से जांच कराने के बाद जिला आबकारी अधिकारी को हटाने के लिए पत्र लिखा था। इस पत्र के बाद जिला आबकारी अधिकारी को रायपुर अटैच किया गया। कुछ ही दिनों में ही जिला आबकारी अधिकारी ने रुद्री थाना में लिपिक हर्षेंद्र साहू के खिलाफ धारा 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज कराया था।

