पुलिस झंडा दिवस सप्ताह:स्कूली बच्चों ने बनाए नक्सली मुठभेड़ के चित्र देशभक्ति गीताें पर नृत्य कर लहराया तिरंगा

धमतरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस परिजनों के लिए कराईं खेल स्पर्धाएं, अंतिम दिन बांटे गए पुरस्कार

शहीद जवानों की स्मृति पर पुलिस झंडा दिवस पर कार्यक्रम कराए। 10 दिवसीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिताएं कराईं। बैडमिंटन व चित्रकला प्रतियोगिता में पुलिस अधिकारी, जवान व उनके परिजन शामिल हुए। बच्चाें ने चित्राें में नक्सली व जवानाें की मुठभेड काे चित्रित किया। सप्ताह के समापन कार्यक्रम में छोटे-छोटे बच्चों ने देशभक्ति गीताें जमकर नृत्य किया। विजेताओं को एसपी, एएसपी सहित अन्य अफसरों ने पुरस्कार दिए। पुलिस विभाग ने शहीद जवानों की स्मृति में 23 से 31 अक्टूबर तक पुलिस झंडा दिवस सप्ताह मनाया। रविवार को पुलिस कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में रात करीब 8 बजे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व पुरस्कार वितरण के साथ इसका समापन हुआ। चित्रकला में पुलिस अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों के 50 बच्चे शामिल हुए। सभी ने शहीदों पर पेटिंग बनाईं। अधिकतर बच्चों ने पुलिस-नक्सली मुठभेड़ को प्रदर्शित किया। पेंटिंग को आयोजन स्थल पर प्रदर्शनी के रूप में लगाया गया था। विजेताओं को पुरस्कार भी दिए गए। इस मौके पर एसपी बीपी राजभानू, एएसपी मनीषा ठाकुर, डीएसपी सारिका वैद्य, अरुण जोशी सहित कोतवाली, अर्जुनी, रुद्री टीआई सहित अन्य पुलिस अफसर व जवान मौजूद थे।

इन्होंने जीता पुरस्कार
पुरुष डबल्स के फाइनल में टीआई गगन बाजपेयी व युगल किशोर नाग के साथ रक्षित निरीक्षक के देव राजू व संदीप यादव के बीच खेल हुआ। विजेता रक्षित निरीक्षक के देव राजू व संदीप यादव रहे। महिला डबल फाइनल मैच महिला आरक्षक सबा मेमन व ललेश्वरी गावडे़ के साथ महिला आरक्षक अमृता मत्स्यपाल व यामिनी के बीच हुआ। विजेता सबा मेमन व ललेश्वरी गावडे रही। बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता के पुरुष सिंगल फाइनल टीआई गगन बाजपेयी व प्रधान आरक्षक रामअवतार राजपूत के बीच हुआ, जिसमें टीआई गगन बाजपेयी ने जीत हासिल की। सभी विजेताओं को पुरस्कार व प्रशस्ति पत्र दिए गए।

देशभक्ति गीतों पर बच्चों ने किया नृत्य: मैथली रावटे, गुणज्ञ वैद्य, योगिता वर्मा, समीक्षा वर्मा, मुस्कान सोनी, पल्लवी मरकाम एवं दिवाली राजपूत ने देशभक्ति गीतों पर प्रस्तुति दी। फौजी ड्रेस पर तिरंगा झंडे उठाए बच्चों की प्रस्तुति देख मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारी, जवान व परिजनों से खूब तालिया बंटोरी।

