अनियमितता:कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने हुई नर्सों की भर्ती में कम अंक वालाें का किया चयन

धमतरी16 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्यादा अंक वाले प्रतीक्षा सूची में रख दिए गए, बगैर साक्षात्कार के निकाल दी सूची, अफसर ने कहा- अनुभव काे प्राथमिकता दी गई

काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ने पर जिले में नर्साें की भर्ती करने के निर्देश शासन ने दिए थे। यह भर्ती अप्रैल में की जानी थी। देरी करते हुए विभाग ने करीब 8 महीने बाद भर्ती की है। यह भी विवादाें में आ गई है। विज्ञापन में साक्षात्कार की बात कही गई थी, इसके बावजूद ऐसा नहीं किया गया। बगैर साक्षात्कार के ही पात्राें की सूची निकाल दी गई है। वहीं भर्ती में कम अंक वालाें का चयन किया गया है और ज्यादा अंक वाले प्रतीक्षा सूची में रख दिए गए। अब अफसर अनुभव काे प्राथमिकता देने की बात कह रहे हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक कार्यालय मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने नियुक्तियाें के लिए विज्ञापन दिया था। 28 अक्टूबर काे वाॅक इन इंटरव्यू के आधार पर 30 पदाें पर नर्साें की नियुक्तियां की जानी थीं। 28 अक्टूबर को स्टाफ नर्स की संविदा पदों की भर्ती के लिए मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी कार्यालय में इंटरव्यू रखा गया था। अभ्यर्थियों को इंटरव्यू लिए बगैर ही वापस भेज दिया गया। इसके बाद सूची निकाल दी गई। सूची में पिछड़ा वर्ग के पात्र अभ्यर्थियों की चयन सह प्रतीक्षा सूची देर रात में जारी की गई, जबकि इससे पहले 8 बजे सभी अभ्यर्थियों को इंटरव्यू नहीं होने की बात कहकर वापस भेज दिया था। जारी सूची में भी गड़बड़ी सामने आई है। कुछ ऐसे अभ्यर्थी भी हैं, जिनके अंक कम हाेने के बावजूद वे चयन सूची में हैं, जबकि ज्यादा अंक वालाें काे प्रतीक्षा सूची में रखा गया है।
अनुभव काे प्राथमिकता दी गई: सीएमएचओ: सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे ने बताया विज्ञापन में अनुभव वालाें काे प्राथमिकता देने की बात कही गई थी। अनुभव के 15 प्रतिशत अंक हैं। शिकायत आई है। जांच करा रहे हैं। अनुभव प्रमाणपत्र हाेगा और रिजेक्ट हाे गया हाेगा ताे उनकाे भी शामिल कर लेंगे।

अभ्यर्थियाें ने गड़बड़ी करने का आरोप लगाया
पात्र सूची में क्रमांक 39 पर कल्याणी पिता बनाफर साहू मरौद का नाम है। इनके बीएससी (नर्सिंग) मे 67.39% हैं। इनका चयन नहीं हुआ है। चयन सूची में क्रमांक 25 से आगे 67% से कम अंक वालों काे शामिल कर लिया है। कम अंक वालाें का चयन हाेने व ज्यादा अंक वालाें के बाहर हाेने पर अभ्यर्थियाें ने सूची बनाने में गड़बड़ी व अनियमितता का आराेप लगाया है।

आम आदमी पार्टी ने जताया विराेध, जांच की मांग
इस मुद्दे पर आम आदमी पार्टी ने विराेध जताया है। कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन देकर नियुक्तियाें की जांच की मांग की है। पार्टी की यूथ विंग के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष तेजेंद्र ताेड़ेकर ने इस भर्ती में अनियमितता, लेनदेन व चहेताें काे फायदा पहुंचाने का आराेप लगाया है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि 28 अक्टूबर की रात 8 बजे इंटरव्यू नहीं हाेने की बात कहते हुए अभ्यर्थियों काे वापस जाने कहा गया। इसके बाद मनमाने तरीके से मनपसंद लोगों का चयन कर सूची जारी कर दी गई। इसमें अनियमितता स्पष्ट रूप से नजर आ रही है। ज्यादा अंक वालाें छाेड़कर कम अंक वालाें का चयन किया गया है। सूची निरस्त कर जांच में दाेषी पाए जाने वाले अफसराें पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

