पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:टोकन से होगी धान की खरीदी छोटे किसानों को प्राथमिकता

धमतरी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने ली समिति प्रबंधकों की बैठक

प्रदेश में 1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। इसकी तैयारी बैठक कलेक्टर जयप्रकाश मौर्य ने गुरुवार को सभाकक्ष में ली। समिति प्रबंधकों को खरीदी तारीख के पहले आवश्यक तैयारियां पूरी करने के निर्देश दिए। केंद्रों में छोटे किसानों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। जिले में छोटे किसानों की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा है, इस कारण छोटे किसानों को धान बेचने के लिए प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। इसके लिए आवश्यक तैयारी करने समिति प्रबंधकों को कहा। समितियों में टोकन सिस्टम शुरू होने के दौरान भीड़ की स्थिति न हो, इसकी भी तैयारी पहले से करने के निर्देश दिए। टोकन सिस्टम से इस वर्ष भी धान की खरीदी होनी है। खरीदी की सप्ताहभर पहले टोकन कटने शुरू हो जाएंगे। ऐसे में किसानों की भीड़ रहेगी। भीड़ न होने समेत अन्य तैयारियों की कार्ययोजना 30 नवंबर के पहले देने के निर्देश दिए।

थर्मल स्कैनिंग भी होगी
जिले में सभी 85 खरीदी केंद्रों में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। इस वर्ष धान बेचने पहुंचने वाले किसानों का सोसायटियों में प्रवेश के पहले थर्मल स्कैनिंग से जांच की जाएगी। इसके बाद अंदर प्रवेश मिलेगा। समितियों ने सेनेटाइजर, हैंडवाश रखने, सभी कर्मचारियों को मास्क लगाकर आने के निर्देश दिए। खरीदी के दौरान दूरी बनाए रखने कहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें