जिले में तीसरी वारदात:रात में खेत जाने निकले थे सरंपच पति, नक्सलियों ने अगवा कर गला रेता फिर सड़क पर फेंकी लाश

धमतरी/ नगरीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • घटनास्थल से मिला नक्सलियों का पर्चा, पुलिस मुखबिरी और ग्रामीणों से वसूली का आरोप लगाया

फसल देखने खेत गए सरपंच पति नीरेश कुंजाम का अपहरण कर हथियार बंद नक्सलियों ने गला रेत दिया। मृतक का शव घर से आधा किमी दूर उजरावन व सिरगांव मार्ग पर बीच रास्ते में मिला। लाश के पास एक पेड़ पर लगा नक्सलियों का पर्चा जब्त हुआ है। इसमें नक्सलियों ने सरपंच पति पर पुलिस मुखबिरी करने और ग्रामीणों से पैसे वसूली का आरोप लगाया है। धमकी दी गई है कि पुलिस के सभी मुखबिरों को मौत की सजा दी जाएगी। पुलिस के मुताबिक करही गांव की सरपंच राधिका कुंजाम के पति नीरेश कुंजाम (34) ने सोमवार रात करीब 7.30 बजे घर में खाना खाया। रोज की तरह रात 8 बजे वे धान की फसल देखने खेत गए थे। इस बीच नक्सली अगवा कर साथ ले गए थे। घंटेभर बाद भी नीरेश घर नहीं लौटा तो उनकी पत्नी, परिजन व ग्रामीणाें ने खोजबीन शुरू की। इसके बाद भी कुछ पता नहीं चला। सुबह करीब 7 बजे ग्रामीण काम के सिलसिले से रिसगांव की ओर जा रहे थे तभी उजरावन से आधा किमी दूर नीरेश कुंजाम का शव सड़क पर पड़ा मिला। चेहरे पर जख्म के निशान मिले।

पर्चे में पुलिस के साथ मिलकर नेटवर्क खड़ा करने का आरोप
पुलिस अफसरों को एक पर्चा मिला। जिसमें सरपंच पति की हत्या की जिम्मेदारी सीतानदी एरिया कमेटी ने ली है। पर्चे में नक्सलियों ने नीरेश पर पैसा वसूली व पुलिस की मुखबिरी का आरोप लगाते हुए सजा देने की बात कही है। पर्चे में यह भी कहा गया है कि पुलिस और प्रशासन के साथ नीरेश सांठगांठ कर मैनपुर, नुआपाड़ा के जोनल आंदोलन और नेतृत्व करने वाले सेवक, सीमा, रवि, राजू, जयसिंह, जगेश्वरी, रेशमा की सूचना दी थी। नीतेश की सूचना पर ही नक्सली पार्टी पर हमला हो रहा है। 2016-17, 2018 और 2019 में भी मुखबिरी कर नक्सलियों को नुकसान पहुंचाया था।

नक्सलियों की कायराना करतूत: एसपी
एसपी बीपी राजभानू ने बताया कि मुखबिरी के शक में सरपंच पति नीरेश कुंजाम की नक्सलियों ने हत्या की है। जिसकी सूचना सुबह पुलिस को मिली। वारदात को कैसे अंजाम दिया गया। इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली है। नक्सलियों द्वारा एक जनप्रतिनिधि की हत्या करना कायरना करतूत है।

सर्चिंग करते हुए गई फोर्स फिर एसपी भी पहुंचे
सरपंच पति नीरेश कुंजाम की हत्या की सूचना खल्लारी पुलिस को जैसे ही मिली। टीआई ने अफसरों को घटना की जानकारी दी। घोर नक्सली प्रभावित इलाके में वारदात की खबर से पुलिस फोर्स सतर्क हो गई। मेचका, खल्लारी, सीआरपीएफ व डीआरजी फोर्स सर्चिंग करते हुए घटनास्थल पर गई। सशस्त्र बल जंगल में सघन सर्चिंग करते आगे बढ़े। इसके बाद एसपी बीपी राजभानू घटनास्थल पर गए। पुलिस अफसरों ने ग्रामीणों व परिजनों से पूछताछ की। शव का पंचनामा कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल भेजा। घटनास्थल एक पर्चा मिला, जिसमें सीतानदी एरिया कमेटी द्वारा हत्या करने की पुष्टि हुई है।

पहले भी दो लोगों को मार चुके हैं नक्सली
नक्सलियाें द्वारा आम आदमी की हत्या करने व मुखबिरी का आराेप लगाने की यह तीसरी वारदात है। इससे पहले 2017 में जाेगीबिरदाे निवासी सत्रुघन मंडावी की हत्या की थी। इसमें आराेप था कि नक्सलियाें ने सत्रुघन मंडावी काे नाेटबंदी के दाैरान नाेट बदलने के लिए दिए थे। नाेट बदलने के बाद नक्सलियाें काे वापस नहीं मिले। दूसरी वारदात इसी साल 4 जून काे हुई जिसमें नगरी के बाेड़रा निवासी गेंदलाल यादव की हत्या की गई थी। ये वन विभाग में पूर्व चाैकदार थे।

सीतानदी कमेटी में हार्डकोर नक्सली शामिल
सुरक्षा एजेंसी के मुताबिक सीतानदी एरिया कमेटी का कमांडर सत्यम गावड़े है। इसके साथ हार्डकोर नक्सली रवि कुमार, रामदास, टिकेश उर्फ टिकेश्वर, जानसी उर्फ मीना गावड़े, शांति उर्फ देवे, दीपक मंडावी सहित 10 से 15 अन्य वर्दीधारी नक्सली शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने सरपंच पति नीरेश कुंजाम की हत्या की है। इनके करही, उजरावन के आसपास होने की बात कही जा रही है। 2 महीने पहले मुठभेड़ में एलओएस कमांडर रवि उर्फ सन्नू मारा गया था तब से नक्सली बौखलाए हैं।

