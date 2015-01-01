पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:आज से भखारा बन गई तहसील, कुकरेल का मामला पीछे छूटा

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने 2018 में और माैजूदा सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने 2019 में की थी तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा

11 नवंबर से भखारा तहसील अस्तित्व में आ जाएगी। राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश में 23 नई तहसीलें बनाई है। इनमें भखारा तहसील भी शामिल है। साेमवार काे इन नई तहसीलाें का राजपत्र में प्रकाशन कर दिया गया है। इससे पहले यह उप तहसील थी। अब तक जिले में धमतरी, नगरी, कुरूद व मगरलाेड तहसील थीं। भखारा पांचवीं तहसील हाेगी। कुकरेल तहसील बनने में पिछड़ गई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक भखारा तहसील में कुल 28 ग्राम पंचायताें और 73 गांवाें काे शामिल किया गया है। इसमें तीन गांव कुरूद तहसील के और 19 गांव धमतरी तहसील से लिए गए हैं। इसके अलावा बाकी गांव भखारा उपतहसील में आने वाले गांव हैं। इन गांवाें में कुल 1 लाख 9 हजार 283 जनसंख्या है। अब इन सभी के राजस्व संबंधी काम भखारा तहसील में ही हाेंगे। कुरूद के बंजारी, थूहा, बगोली को किया शामिल: भखारा तहसील में कुरूद तहसील के बंजारी, थूहा, बगाेली काे शामिल किया गया है। इसके अलावा धमतरी तहसील से 19 गांव में से डाही, अंकारा, डाेमा, गुजरा दरगहन, अमलीडीह, मड़ई भाठा, सेमरा डी व इनके आसपास के अन्य गांव हैं। भखारा तहसील में अब तीन सेमरा हाे गए हैं। इनमें सेमरा बी, सेमरा सी व सेमरा डी शामिल हैं।

105 गांवों वाली कुकरेल उप तहसील अब भी कतार में
भखारा के साथ ही कुकरेल काे तहसील बनाने जाने की मांग लंबे समय से उठ रही है। उप तहसील बना दिया गया है लेकिन फिलहाल तहसील बनने के लिए इंतजार करना हाेगा। इसे तहसील बनाने की घाेषणाएं मुख्यमंत्री करते रहे हैं। 6 जून 2018 को नगरी की सभा में कुकरेल को तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने कुकरेल काे तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। उनकी सरकार चली गई। इसके बाद 21 अगस्त 2019 काे दुगली के कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने भखारा के साथ ही कुकरेल काे तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। हालांकि फिलहाल यह घाेषणा पूरी नहीं हुई है। कुकरेल उप तहसील है। इसमें करीब 105 गांव आते हैं।

दाे मुख्यमंत्री कर चुके थे घाेषणा, अब मांग पूरी
भखारा काे तहसील बनाने के लिए दाे मुख्यमंत्रियों ने घाेषणा की थी। सबसे पहले भाजपा शासनकाल में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने 30 सितंबर 2018 को भखारा में हुई सभा में इसे तहसील बनाने की घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद 21 अगस्त 2019 काे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने दुगली में हुए एक कार्यक्रम में भखारा काे तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। माैजूदा मुख्यमंत्री की घाेषणा के करीब एक साल दाे महीने बाद अब भखारा तहसील अस्तित्व में आएगी।

