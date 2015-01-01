पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 साल में पहली बार:नवंबर में तापमान 32 डिग्री, बादलों के कारण ठंड कम

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • उत्तर के बजाय पूर्व व दक्षिण से आ रही हवा, दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री तक चढ़ा, खाड़ी से नमी आने के कारण हल्के बादल छाने की संभावना

उत्तर के बजाय पूर्व और दक्षिण से आ रही हवा और आसमान में छाए बादलों के कारण जिले में ठंड में कमी आई है। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री रहा। पिछले 3 दिन में दिन और रात के तापमान में 4 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ है। 5 साल में पहली बार नवंबर में गर्मी का अहसास हो रहा है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक शनिवार तक ऐसी ही स्थिति रहेगी। नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में अचानक तापमान में गिरावट आई तो लोगों को लगा कि ठंड आगे तेजी से बढ़ेगी। ठंड से बचने के लिए लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े बाहर निकाल लिए। करीब 5 दिन तक कड़ाके की ठंड का अहसास नवंबर महीने में हुआ। उसके बाद आसमान में बादल छाने की वजह से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई। दिन में गर्मी का अहसास बढ़ा। मौजूदा समय में लोगों को दिन में गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत नहीं पड़ रही है। दोपहर और शाम को घरों में फिर पंखे चलने लगे हैं। देर-रात भी गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत महसूस नहीं हो रही है।

रविवार से जिले में बढ़ सकती है ठंड
मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक इस सप्ताह शनिवार तक आसमान में बादलों का डेरा बना रह सकता है। जब तक आसमान पूरी तरह से साफ नहीं होते हैं, तापमान स्थिर रहेगा। लोगों को कड़ाके की ठंड का एहसास नहीं होगा। बादल छंटते ही तेजी से ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी। न्यूनतम तापमान में 4से 5डिग्री तक गिर आ सकती है।

धमतरी जिले में बारिश की संभावना कम
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया उत्तर भाग में पूर्व से हवा जबकि दक्षिणी भाग में दक्षिण पूर्व से हवा आ रही है। धमतरी सहित शेष छत्तीसगढ़ में हल्की बदली के साथ मौसम साफ रहने की संभावना है। अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में विशेष परिवर्तन होने की संभावना नहीं है। 19 नवंबर को बस्तर संभाग के दक्षिणी भाग में एक-दो स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश होने के आसार है।

