व्यापारियाें के ढाई लाख की उठाईगिरी:टावर में एक्टिव मोबाइल नंबर से ढूंढे जा रहे आरोपी

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कोलकाता के कपड़ा व्यापारी से शहर में हुई थी उठाईगिरी

कपड़ा व्यापारियाें के ढाई लाख रुपए की उठाईगिरी करने वालाें के सुराग ढूंढने के लिए तकनीक का सहारा लिया जा रहा है। वारदात के दाैरान इस क्षेत्र में चल रहे माेबाइल नंबरों काे खंगाला जा रहा है। तकनीक के अलावा मुखबिराें से भी खबरें जुटाई जा रहीं हैं। अब तक करीब 50 लाेगाें से पूछताछ की जा चुकी है। नेशनल हाईवे से लगी अठवानी गली में 2 दिन पहले कोलकाता से वसूली करने आए 2 कपड़ा व्यापारी से ढाई लाख रुपए की उठाईगिरी हो गई। इस वारदात को 48 घंटे बीत गए, लेकिन पुलिस को अज्ञात व्यक्तियों का सुराग नहीं मिला। हालांकि इस मामले का पर्दाफाश करने करीब 50 लोगों से पूछताछ कर चुकी है। उठाईगिरी ईरानी गिरोह ने की है। जिस बाइक से आकर वारदात की, उसमें नंबर प्लेट नहीं थी। ऐसे में आरोपियों को ढूंढना पुलिस अफसरों के लिए बड़ी चुनाैती है। घटना के समय 2 किमी की रेंज में कितने मोबाइल चालू थे, इसकी पुलिस टीम जांच कर रही है।

बड़े शहरों से वसूली कर धमतरी आए थे व्यापारी
कोलकाता से कपड़े की वसूली करने साबिर हुसैन (48) अपने भतीजे मणि बेग (37) के साथ धमतरी आए थे। वे 18 नवंबर को सुबह करीब 11 बजे बिलासपुर आए। बिलासपुर, रायपुर जैसे बड़े शहरों में 3 दिन वसूली की। 21 नवंबर को राजिम से होकर धमतरी आए। उन्होंने रायपुर से टैक्सी किराए पर ली थी। बैग में पैसे होने की जानकारी केवल साबिर व मणी बेग को ही थी।

दोनों व्यापारियों ने यहां से वसूले थे 3 लाख रुपए
18 नवंबर को सुबह करीब 11 बजे बिलासपुर के कपडा व्यापारी से 28 हजार रुपए वसूली की। 20 नवंबर को रायपुर के कपड़ा व्यापारी से 1 लाख 12 हजार रुपए व 21 नवंबर को राजिम आकर कपड़ा व्यापारी से 1 लाख 60 हजार वसूली की। दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे धमतरी आए। अठवानी गली के कपड़ा व्यापारी राजेश रोहरा से मिले। बाहर निकलते ही दो व्यक्ति ने बैग तलाशी लेने के बहाने 2.50 लाख निकाल लिए।

