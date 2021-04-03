पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग जारी:वैक्सीन लगवाने से मना करने वाले 1821 वाॅरियर्स काे बुलाएगा विभाग, आज और कल लगेगा टीका

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • 6 हजार में से 4182 वॉरियर्स ने लगवाया था टीका, इसी हफ्ते पहला चरण पूरा करने का लक्ष्य

फ्रंटलाइन वाॅरियर्स को 16 जनवरी से पहले चरण का टीका लगाया जा रहा है। अब तक 6003 फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स में से 4182 लोगों को टीका लगा है। यानी 70 प्रतिशत लोगों ने कोरोना को हराने टीका लगवा लिया। 30 प्रतिशत ऐसे हैं, जिन्हाेंने टीका लगवाने से साफ मना कर दिया है। गुरुवार को 5 केंद्रों में 1500 वॉरियर्स को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, लेकिन 600 वॉरियर्स ही आए। करीब 30 प्रतिशत यानी 1821 चिह्निंत वॉरियर्स ऐसे हैं, इन्होंने कोरोना का टीका नहीं लगवाया है। अब विभाग ने इन्हें टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीका लगवाने से मना करने वाले वाॅयरियर्स काे संदेश भेजकर केंद्र पर आने आग्रह कर रहा है। जिले में पहले चरण का वैक्सीनेशन इसी हफ्ते पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसलिए 5 व 6 फरवरी को 18 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण होगा। जिले में दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण 15 फरवरी से शुरू होगा। राज्य सरकार ने 6 हजार वॉरियर्स के लिए 5 हजार कोविशील्ड की दूसरी खेप भी आ गई है। पर्याप्त वैक्सीन आने के बाद दूसरे चरण के तहत फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने की शुरुआत 15 फरवरी से होगी। फिलहाल 5 केंद्रों में ही वैक्सीन लगाने व डोज सप्लाई की जाएगी। पहले चरण में वैक्सीन लगाने वालों को 28 दिन बाद दूसरा डोज लगाया जाएगा। आने वाले समय में पहले चरण में चिह्नांकित स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को दूसरा डोज तो दूसरे चरण में चिह्नांकित लोगों को पहला डोज लगाया जाएगा। इसी हिसाब से विभाग तैयारी कर रहा है।

जिला वैक्सीन भंडार में 7 हजार डोज सुरक्षित
जिला वैक्सीन भंडार धमतरी के कोल्ड चेन स्टोर कक्ष में करीब 7000 डोज सुरक्षित रखे हैं। जरूरत अनुसार वैक्सीनेशन केंद्रों में सप्लाई की जाएगी। इसके अलावा जहां वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है, वहां के कोल्ड चेन पाइंट में भी बचत वैक्सीन के डोज को रखे हैं। सुरक्षा के लिए जवान को तैनात किया है। जिले में अब तक करीब 50 डोज खराब हुए हैं।

आज चारों ब्लॉक में टीकाकरण
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ बीके साहू ने बताया कि पहले चरण का टीकाकरण इसी हफ्ते पूरा करने का लक्ष्य है। 6003 वॉरियर्स में छूटे 1821 लोगों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। 5 फरवरी को जिला अस्पताल, बठेना के अलावा कुरूद, मगरलोड, नगरी में टीकाकरण होगा। 6 फरवरी को 18 जगह टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य है। जिले में पर्याप्त वैक्सीन है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक कोई साइड इफेक्ट देखने में नहीं आया है। जरूरी है कि जनसामान्य में कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति सकारात्मक संदेश जाए। कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति लोगों में व्याप्त भ्रामक स्थिति खत्म हो।

अब इन्हें लगेगा टीका: मैदानी स्तर पर कार्यरत मितानिन आंगनबाड़ी सहायिका, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सुपरवाइजर्स तथा ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य संयोजक महिला व पुरुष स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, प्राथमिक व सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में कार्यरत चिकित्सकीय, पैरामेडिकल, नर्सिंग संवर्ग को टीका लगेगा।

प्रत्येक वायल की नंबरिंग
टीकाकरण कार्य की मॉनीटरिंग भारत सरकार की ओर से की जा रही है। डेली रिपोर्ट के साथ ही प्रतिकूल असर संबंधित जानकारी मांगी जा रही है। टीकाकरण के दौरान सावधानी रखते हुए प्रत्येक वायल की नंबरिंग हो रही है ताकि प्रतिकूल असर आने पर उस वायल को भेज सकें।

दूसरा चरण: 2076 पंजीयन
दूसरे चरण में टीका लगवाने के लिए 2076 कर्मचारी अधिकारियाें ने पंजीयन कराया है। इनमें राजस्व विभाग से 179, सीआरपीएफ से 375, हाेमगार्ड 217, पुलिस विभाग से 1250, कैदी 40, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग से 15 लाेगाें का पंजीयन किया गया है।

614 लोगों की जांच में मिले 13 संक्रमित
जिले में गुरुवार को 614 लोगों की जांच हुई। 13 लोगों में संक्रमण मिला है। कोरोना काल के 11 महीने में 1 लाख 28 हजार 608 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हुई है। 8166 लोगों में संक्रमण मिला। 7 हजार 894 स्वस्थ हो गए। 143 मरीज एक्टिव है। मौत का आंकड़ा 129 हो गया है।​​​​​​​

