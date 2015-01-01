पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद बढ़ा:मुलमुला थाना में बन रहे मंदिर के झंडे को उतारा

मुलमुला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से बनाया जा रहा है मंदिर, भीम आर्मी ने जताया विरोध तो हटा दी प्रतिमा

मुलमुला थाना परिसर में गांव के लोगों ने चंदा कर मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू कराया था। वहां मंदिर का काम अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन है, लेकिन ध्वज लगा दिया गया था। थाना परिसर में मंदिर बनाए जाने का विरोध भीम आर्मी के पदाधिकारियों ने किया था। मंगलवार को वहां से ध्वज उतार दिया गया और मंदिर में रखी प्रतिमा भी हटा दी गई है। फिलहाल उसे व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए किया गया काम बताया जा रहा है। थाना परिसर में 30 मीटर लंबा तथा 18 मीटर चौड़े मंदिर का निर्माण अक्टूबर माह में मुलमुला के ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से किया जा रहा था। मंदिर का निर्माण तब शुरू हुआ था, जब थाना प्रभारी एसआई केपी टंडन थे। तब किसी ने विरोध नहीं किया, जिससे यहां मंदिर का स्ट्रक्चर तो खड़ा हो गया है। हालांकि अभी बहुत काम बाकी है, फिर भी मंदिर में ध्वज लगा दिया गया था और कुछ मूर्तियां भी लाकर रखी थीं। थाना परिसर में मंदिर निर्माण का विरोध करते हुए भीम आर्मी वालों ने एसडीएम पामगढ़ को राज्यपाल के नाम शिकायत की थी। जिसे एसडीएम अनुपम तिवारी ने कलेक्टर को भेज दिया। इसकी शिकायत एसपी पारूल माथुर से भी की गई और शिकायत के बाद मंदिर के काम पर रोक लगा दी गई। मंगलवार को एएसपी मधुलिका सिंह थाना पहुंचीं। उन्होंने मंदिर का ध्वज निकालने के लिए कहा तो थाना के कर्मचारियों के बीच ही असमंजस की स्थिति निर्मित हो गई। एएसआई अनिल तिवारी ने यह कहते हुए इसका विरोध किया कि इसके निर्माण कार्य को रोकने के लिए किसी प्रकार का आदेश नहीं हुआ है, इसलिए ध्वज न उतारा जाए।

ग्रामीण भी पहुंचे थाने
मंदिर से ध्वज उतारने व भगवान की प्रतिमा हटाने की जानकारी मिलने पर मुलमुला के ग्रामीण भी बड़ी संख्या में थाना पहुंच गए, क्योंकि मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए उन्होंने भी चंदा दिया है। ग्रामीणों ने इस कार्रवाई का विरोध किया तो उन्हें समझाइश दी गई है। फिलहाल पुलिस लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की स्थिति निर्मित न हो इससे बचना चाह रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें