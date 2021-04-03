पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेत का खेल:रेत का अवैध काराेबार राेकने राजस्व अफसराें काे लगाया, निरीक्षण के लिए निकलीं टीमे

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • भंडारण का निरीक्षण करने गए अफसराें काे कुछ अनियमितताएं भी मिलीं

जिले में चल रहे रेत के अवैध काराेबार काे राेकने के लिए अब राजस्व अफसराें काे लगाया गया है। उन्हें अपने क्षेत्राें में निगरानी करने, भंडारण के स्थानाें की जांच करने, मिलने वाले भंडारण के मुताबिक राॅयल्टी आदि की जांच करने के लिए लगाया गया है। जिले में अवैध रेत के काराेबार में नेता व अफसराें के गठजाेड़ का खुलासा भास्कर ने किया था। इसके बाद से प्रशासन हरकत में आया है। पहले ताे खनिज अधिकारी काे राइस मिल में जांच के लिए भेजा। खनिज अधिकारी आधे अधूरे मन से जांच करके लाैट अाए। अब कलेक्टर ने राजस्व विभाग के अफसराें काे रेत की निगरानी बढ़ाने के लिए लगा दिया है। टीमाें काे भंडारणाें की जांच करने सहित अन्य जिम्मेदारियां दी हैं। गुरुवार काे जिले के अलग अलग स्थानाें पर राजस्व अफसराें की टीमें निरीक्षण के लिए गईं। इनमें तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार व अन्य कर्मचारी माैजूद रहे। इन अफसराें ने अपने क्षेत्राें में भंडारण के स्थान देखे। उनकी जानकारी जुटाई। रिपाेर्ट बनाई है। धमतरी नायब तहसीलदार विनाेद साहू ने बताया कि निरीक्षण पर लाेहर्षी व साेरम गए थे। रिपाेर्ट बनाकर दे दी है। आगे उच्चाधिकारियाें से जाे भी निर्देश मिलेंगे उनका पालन कराएंगे।

भाजपा ने की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग, 7 सूत्रीय मांगें रखीं
राइस मिल कारोबारी कांग्रेस नेता के परिसर से रेत के अवैध भंडारण एवं व्यापार के मामले में भाजपा ने निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है। गुरुवार को जिलाध्यक्ष शशि पवार के साथ जिला महामंत्री कविन्द्र जैन जिला उपाध्यक्ष अरविंदर मुंडी विजय साहू एवं हेमंत चंद्राकर ने कलेक्टर से मुलाकात की। रेत के गोरखधंधे, बढ़ती सड़क दुर्घटनाओं तथा निगम के कामकाज के विषय में बात कही। भाजपाइयों ने मांग की कि कांग्रेस नेता मोहन लालवानी के यहां से बरामद रेत के भंडार एवं उसकी प्रोसेसिंग तथा पैकिंग की निष्पक्ष जांच कर जरूरी कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। माेहन लालवा जिला खनिज न्यास के सदस्य हैं। तत्काल उनकी सदस्यता समाप्त की जाए। कोलियरी खरेंगा मार्ग में सड़क की क्षमता से अधिक भारी वाहनों के आवागमन पर तत्काल रोक लगाई जाए। भाजपाइयों ने यह भी कहा कि रेत खदानों से होने वाली आय का इस्तेमाल उन्ही गांवों में सड़क को दुरुस्त करने तथा अन्य विकास कार्यों में किया जाए। रेत के अंतरराज्यीय विक्रय तथा परिवहन पर भी रोक लगाई जाए। खदानों में स्वीकृत मात्रा से अधिक रेत के उत्खनन पर भी रोक लगे। रेत के अवैध भंडारण स्थलों पर कार्यवाही की जाए। यातायात को व्यवस्थित करने के यथाशीघ्र नागरिक समिति की बैठक बुलाकर योजना बनाई जाए। निगम में टेंडर करने में भ्रष्टाचार रोकने आवश्यक कदम उठाने, सामान्य सभा की नियमित बैठक की मांग सहित नालों पर किये जा रहे निर्माण पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है। बरसात में शहर के जलमग्न होने के खतरे को कम किया जा सके। कलेक्टर ने सभी विषयों पर संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर समस्याओं के शीघ्र निराकरण का भरोसा दिलाया। जिलाध्यक्ष ठाकुर शशि पवार ने भी जनहित के कार्यों में प्रशासन को पूरा सहयोग देने की बात कही।

इसलिए...खनिज विभाग की जांच आधी-अधूरी
राइस मिल में रेत के अवैध भंडारण की खबर आने के बाद खनिज अधिकारी अगले दिन शाम काे जांच करने गए। करीब 12 घंटे के बाद निरीक्षण के लिए गए खनिज अधिकारी सनत साहू ने रेत का भंडारण फिल्टर के लिए हाेना बताया। भास्कर के पास इस बात के पुख्ता प्रमाण हैं कि माैके पर रखी बाेरियां दिनभर हटाई गईं। वहां नई बाेरियां भरकर रखी गईं। जब बाेरियां हटा दी गईं तब खनिज अधिकारी निरीक्षण पर गए। रखी बाेरियाें में रेत भरी थी। निरीक्षण पर जाने से पहले रेत भरी बाेरियाें काे हटाकर भूसी भरी बाेरियां रख दी गईं।

