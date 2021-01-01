पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में ऐसी दूसरी वारदात:जिस शराब दुकान में हुई 14 लाख की गड़बड़ी, वहीं 8 नकाबपोशों ने लूटे 6 लाख, तिजोरी ही उठा ले गए

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • थाने से महज आधा किमी दूर मगरलोड शराब दुकान की घटना, आरोपियों ने पहले तिजोरी का ताला तोड़ने की कोशिश की

मगरलोड थाने से आधा किमी दूर शराब दुकान में सोमवार को आधी रात करीब 6 लाख रुपए की लूट हो गई। 6 से 8 नकाबपोश लुटेरों ने 1 से डेढ़ बजे के बीच लूट की है। नोटों से भरी तिजोरी का ताला नहीं टूटा तो लुटेरे उसे उठाकर ले भागे। सेल्समैन के अनुसार तिजोरी करीब डेढ़ क्विंटल वजनी है। लूट के दाैरान गार्ड भी शराब दुकान में माैजूद थे लेकिन वे कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकले। वे डरे हुए कमरे से ही वारदात काे देखते रहे। जहां लूट हुई है मगरलोड की इसी शराब दुकान में कुछ माह पहले 14 लाख की हेराफेरी की गई है। जिले में शराब दुकान में लूट की यह दूसरी वारदात है। घटना की सूचना मगरलोड पुलिस को रात करीब 2 बजे मिली। टीआई सहित अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी छानबीन में लगे। सुबह एसपी बीपी राजभानू, डीएसपी सारिका वैद्य, साइबर टीम के अधिकारी व जवान मौके पर आए। सभी अफसरों ने अपने स्तर पर मामले की जांच शुरू की। पुलिस ने खोजी कुत्ते की मदद ली। आसपास के कैमरे की फुटेज खोजी, लेकिन कोई अहम सुराग नहीं मिला। आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस अफसरों की टीम बनाई है। जिले में लूट की इस तरह की दूसरी वारदात है। इससे पहले रांवा की देसी शराब दुकान में 14.89 लाख की लूट बीते साल 14 सितंबर को हुई थी। इसका तरीका भी पुरानी लूट की तरह ही है। लगातार हाे रही वारदाताें से शराब दुकानाें से जुड़े कर्मचारियाें, अफसराें व एजेंसियाें की भूमिका संदिग्ध हाे गई है।

बिजली बंद करने से कैमरे भी बंद हो गए
पुलिस अफसरों के मुताबिक लूट की यह घटना मुश्किल से 20 मिनट के अंदर अंजाम दिया है। शराब दुकान के बाहर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे है, लेकिन बिजली बंद होने से कैमरे भी बंद हो गए थे। लुटेरों ने बकायदा रेकी के बाद लूट की है। पुलिस ने लुटेरों को पकड़ने स्निफर डॉग की मदद ली। पर कुछ सबूत नहीं मिला।

बड़ा सवाल: लुटेरों को कैसे थी रुपयाें की जानकारी?
6 से 8 नकाबपोशों ने मगरलोड शराब दुकान को लूटने के लिए क्यों चुना, इसके कारण मिल जाने से जांच के बाद आराेपियाें तक जाया जा सकता है। इस शराब दुकान में रविवार व सोमवार को हुई शराब बिक्री के रुपए थे। लुटेराें काे इस बाद की पुख्ता जानकारी थी। सूचना मिलने पर 5 लाख 80 हजार रुपए से भरी तिजोरी उठाकर भाग गए।

आरोपियों की तलाश हो रही: डीएसपी
डीएसपी सारिका वैद्य ने बताया कि मगरलोड शराब दुकान से 5.80 लाख की लूट हुई है। 6 से 8 लुटेरों ने वारदात किया है। लाइट काटकर लूट की है। इस वजह से कैमरे बंद हो गए। इसी शराब दुकान में 14 लाख रुपए गबन का मामला सामने आया था। पुलिस हर पहलुओं पर जांच कर रही है।

लूट की कहानी, गार्ड की जुबानी: डंडे और तलवार लेकर आए थे लुटेरे, धमकाया भी
1 फरवरी की रात करीब 10 बजे हम दोनों गार्ड ने खाना खाया। करीब 3 घंटे दुकान के बाहर बैठे थे। नींद आई तो रात 1 बजे दोनों कमरे में सोने चले गए। करीब 5 मिनट के िलए बिजली बंद हो गई। कुछ देर बाद कुछ लोगों की आवाज सुनाई दी। दरवाजा खटखटाने की आवाज आई। बाहर से कुछ लाेग आवाज लगाकर बाहर निकलने के लिए धमकाने लगे। इस बीच ताला ताेड़ने की आवाज अाई। खिड़की से देखा तो 2 नकाबपोश डंडे व तलवार लेकर दरवाजे के पास खड़े थे। हम डर के कारण कमरे से बाहर ही नहीं निकले। करीब 20 मिनट बाद आवाजें आना बंद हाे गई। इसके बाद कमरे से बाहर निकले। बगल के कमरे के शटर का ताला टूटा मिला। अंदर देखा तो रुपए से भरी तिजोरी गायब थी। कुछ शराब की बोतलें टूटी मिलीं। सामान इधर-उधर बिखरा था। लूट की आशंका हुई। रात करीब 2 बजे पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद पुलिस मौके पर आई।
(वारदात की कहानी, जैसी गार्ड लीलाराम कोसले, नरेंद्र कोसले ने पुलिस अफसरों को बताई)

5 माह बाद भी रांवा दुकान के लुटेरों का पता नहीं
रांवा देसी शराब दुकान में 14.89 लाख की लूट बीते साल 14 सितंबर को हुई। इस वारदात के दाैरान कैमरे की फुटेज सामने आई। इसमें लुटेरे गार्ड की गर्दन पर तलवार रखे दिख रहे थे। चाराें की उम्र 25 से 30 साल के बीच है। पूरी याेजना के साथ वारदात काे अंजाम देते नजर आ रहे हैं। लूट रात करीब 1.55 बजे हुई है। यहां दीवार में लगी तिजाेरी उखाड़ी। साथ ले गए। इसी तरह की वारदात मगरलोड शराब दुकान में भी हुई है। संदेह है कि लुटेरे एक ही गैंग से है।

