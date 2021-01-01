पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीढ़ियाें से साथ हैं तिर्रावासी:मंदिर की व्यवस्था मुसलमान करवाते हैं हिंदुओं ने मदरसा बनवाया, प्रशासन नहीं सुलझा पा रहा छोटा-सा विवाद

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • 700 की जनसंख्या वाले गांव में दाे स्थानाें पर पुलिस तैनात

अतुल दुबे | भाेपाल राव पवार के काेड़ेगांव प्रतापराव कृदत्त का गांव काेलियारी के पास बसा तिर्रा एक बार फिर इन दिनाें सुर्खियाें में हैं। करीब 700 की जनसंख्या वाले इस गांव में दाे स्थानाें पर पुलिस कैंप लगे हैं। करीब 25 की संख्या में पुलिस कर्मी दिन रात पहरा दे रहे हैं। सांप्रादयिक विवाद की आशंका में अफसराें के हाथ पांव फूले हुए हैं।
नियम नहीं हाेने के बावजूद कलेक्टर ने यहां 3 महीने के लिए धारा 144 लगा दी है। संभवत: प्रदेश में पहला माैका है जब इतने लंबे समय के लिए धारा 144 लगाई है। गांव में स्थितियां अलग हैं। यहां पीढ़ियाें से लाेग साथ-साथ रहते रहे हैं। मुसलमान देवी मंदिर की व्यवस्थाएं देखते रहे हैं हिंदुओं ने मदरसा बनवाया है। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक छाेटे विवादाें पर अफसराें द्वारा सही कार्रवाई नहीं करने से गांव विवादित हाे गया है।

सब बोले- बड़ा विवाद नहीं, मिलकर सुलझाना है
तिर्रा के बुजुर्ग दब्बीर खान ने बताया कि उनके पिता स्थानीय देवी मंदिर की व्यवस्थाएं देखते रहे हैं। उनकी विरासत काे मैनें भी आगे बढ़ाया। प्रतापराव कृदत्त भाेपाल राव पवार व अन्य लाेग गांव में आते जाते रहे हैं। गांव में काेई बड़ा विवाद नहीं है। गलतफहमियाें व कुछ बाहरी लाेगाें के दखल से विवाद हाे गया है। सभी लाेग आपस में मिलजुलकर रहते रहे हैं। मामला प्रशासन काे सुलझाना है। मांगी जानकारी दे दी है। अब अफसराें काे निर्णय करना है। यहां गांव के मंदिर की व्यवस्थाएं मुसलमान देखते रहे हैं। मदरसा बनाने में हिंदू लगे रहे। बड़ा विवाद नहीं है। आसानी से सुलझाया जा सकता है बस निर्णय लेना है। गांव में सरपंच इन्हीं के परिवार से हैं। महिला सीट हाेने से तीन गांव के लाेगाें ने फरीदा बेगम काे सरपंच बनाया है।

हम उनके कार्यक्रमाें में जाते रहे वे हमारे यहां अाते रहे
गांव के बुजुर्ग केजूराम निषाद ने बताया कि विवाद बहुत बड़ा नहीं है। बस दाेनाें पक्षाें काे अापस में बैठकर गलत काे गलत व सही काे सही कहकर स्वीकारने की जरूरत है। ऐसा करने से ही समस्या विवाद समाप्त हाेगा। झूठ का सहारा लिया जाएगा या किसी एक पक्ष काे बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा ताे विवाद गहराएगा, सुलझेगा नहीं। गांव में हिंदू व मुसलमान साथ साथ रहते रहे हैं। हिंदुओं के कार्यक्रमाें में मुसलमान व मुसलमानाें के कार्यक्रमाें में हिंदू जाते रहे हैं। बसीर खान की बात सभी मानते रहे। मंदिर की व्यवस्थाएं भी वे देखते रहे। बाहरी लाेगाें के हस्तक्षेप व जमीनाें पर हुए अवैध कब्जाें के विवाद हुए। अफसराें ने निर्विवाद व नियमानुसार निर्णय नहीं लिए। आक्राेष बढ़ा। माैजूदा पीढ़ी में गुस्सा है। राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड जाे कहे, गांव के लाेग जाे कहे उसके अनुसार अफसराें काे निर्णय लेना चाहिए।

2010-11 में पहली बार हुआ था विवाद
पहला विवाद 2010-11 में हुआ। कब्रिस्तान के एक ओर सांसद निधि से दीवार बनाई जा रही थी। श्मशान व कब्रिस्तान साथ साथ हैं ऐसे में दूसरे पक्ष ने श्मशान छाेड़ दीवार बनाने कहा। अंतिम हिस्से में एक रास्ता भी आ गया। विराेध हुआ। दीवार गिरा दी। तत्कालीन कलेक्टर आरपीएस त्यागी व सांसद साेहन पाेटाई गए। विवाद काे अस्थाई रूप से शांत कराया। एक पक्ष पर दीवार गिराने पर अफसराें ने धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का केस बनवा दिया। 11 लाेगाें काे जेल हाे गई।

सितंबर 2019 में फिर सड़क का विवाद
सितंबर 2019 में गांव में मनरेगा से सड़क बनाई जा रही थी। यह सड़क श्मशान भूमि से सटाकर बनाई जा रही थी। इस सड़क के गांव में ग्राम सभा से प्रस्ताव भी नहीं लिया गया। इसका विराेध करने पर फिर विवाद हुअा। इसके कारण जिला प्रशासन ने गांव में अक्टूबर 2019 में धारा-144 लगा दी थी। पुलिस कैंप भी लगाया गया था जिसके बाद जमीन विवादित हाेने का बाेर्ड लगवा दिया।

26 जनवरी काे मड़ई लगाने पर हुआ विवाद
तीन दिन पहले 26 जनवरी काे नया विवाद हुआ। गांव में मड़ई मेला लगाया जाना है। परंपरा निभाई जानी है। इसके लिए बैगा काे बुलाया गया। बैगा आए और पारंपरिक रीति रिवाज के तहत खंभा लगाने का कार्यक्रम हुआ। यह खंभा बैगा ने ईदगाह पर लगा दिया। इसके बाद विवाद भड़क गया। यह खंभा पहले सड़क की दूसरी ओर हैंडपंप के पास लगता था। वहां गंदगी थी। बैगा ने सड़क दूसरी ओर ईदगाह पर खंभा लगा दिया। यहां भी पुलिस तैनात है।

देर रात तक कराई मुनादी, नहीं भरा जाए मड़ई मेला
गांव में 29 जनवरी काे मड़ई मेला भरा जाना है। गांव वालाें ने बताया कि शुक्रवार रात गांव में मड़ई मेला नहीं करने की मुनादी कराई गई। इस कारण गांव लाेगाें में गुस्सा है। गांव वालाें काे आशंका है कि पारंपरिक मड़ई मेला नहीं हाेता है ताे देव रुष्ट हाे सकते हैं। कांता निषाद ने बताया कि हम केवल देव पूजन चाहते हैं इसकी इजाजत प्रशासन काे देना चाहिए। दाे लाेग जाकर माैके पर देव पूजन कर अाएंगे। धारा-144 का उल्लंघन भी नहीं हाेगा। पारंपरिक पूजन हाे जाएगा।

