पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:93 बिस्तर तक सीधे ऑक्सीजन पहुंचाने पाइप लगाने का काम पूरा, जरूरत होने पर मरीजों को तुरंत मिलेगी

धमतरी16 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडरों को वार्डों में लाने और ले जाने की झंझट से मिलेगी मुक्ति

जिला अस्पताल में अब मरीजाें काे ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत हाेने पर तुरंत ही बैड पर ही मिल जाएगी। इसके लिए सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। 200 बिस्तर के अस्पताल में 93 बिस्तर तक सीधे ऑक्सीजनन पहुंचाने के लिए पाइप लगाने का काम पूरा हाे गया है। इसमें ऑक्सीजन देने के लिए एक टैंक लगाने का काम बाकी है। यह काम भी अगले 15 से 20 दिन में पूरा हाे जाएगा। इसके बाद बैड पर सीधे पाइप से ऑक्सीजन देने की व्यवस्था शुुरू हाे जाएगी। यह व्यवस्था हाेने के बाद जरूरत हाेने पर मरीज काे तुरंत ही ऑक्सीजन दी जा सकेगी। सिलेंडर ढूंढने, उसे जांचने व लाने की झंझट से मुक्ति मिलेगी। इसमें लगने वाला समय भी बचेगा। 200 बिस्तर के अस्पताल में 93 बिस्तर के लिए 850 मीटर ऑक्सीजन पाइप लगाया गया है। 34 लाख की लागत से यह कराया जा रहा है। काम पूरा होने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती गंभीर रोगियों को बिस्तर पर ही ऑक्सीजन मिलेगी। सीजीएमएससी (छत्तीसगढ़ मेडिकल सर्विस कार्पोरेशन) 60 बिस्तर के लिए 24 लाख और जिला प्रशासन 33 बिस्तर के लिए 10 लाख रुपए खर्च कर रहा है। महिला-पुरुष वार्ड सहित नया वार्ड, जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड में काम पूरा हो गया है। ऑक्सीजन जनरेटर पर सेंसर लगेगा, जिससे सिलेंडर खत्म होने के एक हफ्ते पहले घंटी बज जाएगी। इससे गैस खत्म हाेने के पहले ही नई व्यवस्था कर ली जाएगी। नगरी के अस्पताल में 40 बिस्तर के लिए ऑक्सीजन पाइप यूनिट लगाई जा रही है। फिलहाल जिला अस्पताल में हर माह 120 से 130 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की खपत होती है।

विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर बढ़े, सुविधा भी बढ़ रही
जिला अस्पताल में विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर बढ़ रहे हैं। अभी मेडिकल स्पेशलिस्ट, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ, हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ, सर्जन स्पेशलिस्ट, स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ, नाक-कान व गला रोग विशेषज्ञ, नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, पैथॉलोजिस्ट, दंत रोग चिकित्सक व चिकित्सा अधिकारी हैं। इनके अलावा लैब अटेंडेंट, फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट, ईसीजी टेक्नीशियन, ओपीडी अटेंडर पदस्थ हैं।

ये होंगे फायदे

  • जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती गंभीर रोगी को पहले ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत पड़ने पर भारी-भरकम सिलेंडर को बिस्तर तक लाने की झंझट दूर होगी।
  • सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम से बिस्तर के पास ही पाइप हाेगा। तुरंत ऑक्सीजन दी जा सकेगी।
  • सिलेंडर को लाने में लगने वाले समय की बचत होगी।

अब भी इनकी कमी

  • धड़कनें बंद होने पर त्वरित इलाज के लिए हॉट एयर ब्लोवर।
  • आईसीसीयू में मरीजों की हालत बताने वाली सेंट्रल मॉनिटर मशीन।
  • फिजियोथेरेपी से जुड़ी स्पाइनल को ठीक करने वाली शॉर्ट-वे-मशीन।
  • पैर व कमर की हड्डी के इलाज के लिए ट्रैक्शन यूनिट।
  • इमरजेंसी इलाज के लिए ट्रामा सेंटर।

5 जिलों से आते हैं मरीज
जिला अस्पताल में धमतरी जिले के अलावा बालोद, दुर्ग, कांकेर, गरियाबंद समेत अन्य जिलों के मरीज इलाज कराने के लिए आते हैं। इस वजह से यहां ओपीडी में मरीजों की संख्या मौजूदा समय में 500 से अधिक हो गई है। मरीजों को अच्छे डाॅक्टर व बेहतर सुविधाएं मिलने से उनका विश्वास बढ़ रहा है।

जल्द शुरू होगी ऑक्सीजन सेंट्रल यूनिट: सीएमएचओ
सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल में लक्ष्य उन्नयन के तहत सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन का काम चल रहा है। सीजीएमएचसी यह काम करा रहा है। इस सिस्टम से बिस्तर पर ही रोगी को ऑक्सीजन दी जाएगी। इसके लिए सिलेंडर लाने की आवश्यकता नहीं रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें