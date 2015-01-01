पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण रोकने अब सख्ती:मेले में बुजुर्गों, सर्दी-खांसी वालों के जाने पर रोक, एंटीजेन टेस्ट होगा

धमतरी5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने कलेक्टर ने जारी किया आदेश, मंगलवार को मिले 45 संक्रमित मरीज

मेला-मड़ई में बुजुर्गों, गर्भवती, सर्दी-खांसी व गंभीर मरीजों के शामिल होने पर रोक लगा दी गई है। इस संबंध में कलेक्टर जय प्रकाश माैर्य ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। अब इस गाइडलाइन का सख्ती से पालन कराया जाएगा। मेलाें व मड़ई में शिविर भी लगाए जाएंगे। इनमें लाेगाें के एंटीजेन टेस्ट कराए जाएंगे। दीवाली के बाद पहले शुक्रवार को गंगरेल में मड़ई हुई। इसके बाद से जिले के गांवों में मेला-मड़ई शुरू हो गई है। जगहों पर भीड़ लग रही। दूसरे जिलों व गांवों से भी लोग बड़ी संख्या में मड़ई में शामिल हो रहे है। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया है। इस मुद्दे काे भास्कर ने 24 नवंबर के अंक में प्रमुखता से उठाया। बताया कि बाहर के लाेग अाकर जिले में संक्रमण दे सकते हैं। जिले में तेजी से संक्रमण फैलने की आशंका काे देखते हुए कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने मेला-मड़ई के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी किया है। उन्होंने बुजुर्गों, गर्भवतियों, सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार, बीपी, शुगर व गंभीर मरीजों के मेला-मड़ई में शामिल होने पर रोक लगा दिया है। जिस गांव में मेला-मड़ई हो, वहां स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम एंटीजेन कीट व अन्य स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के साथ उपस्थित रहेंगे। संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को पेट्रोलिंग करने कहा। एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में मेला समिति की बैठक कर परिस्थितियों एवं शर्तों के आधार पर अनुमति देने के निर्देश दिए है।

मेला-मड़ई में इन निर्देशों का पालन करना अनिवार्य

  • बुजुर्गों, गर्भवती, सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार, बीपी व गंभीर मरीजों के शामिल होने पर प्रतिबंध।
  • जिस गांव में मड़ई हो, वहां दूसरे गांव से व्यक्ति शामिल न होने दें।
  • मास्क लगाकर घर से निकलें व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन अनिवार्य।
  • लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव करने जागरूक किया जाए।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग एंटीजेन कीट से जांच करें व संबंधित थाना प्रभारी पेट्रोलिंग करें।

1382 लोगों की जांच में मिले 45 नए मरीज
मंगलवार को जिले में 1 हजार 382 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ। 45 संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई। सबसे ज्यादा मरीज कुरूद से 27 मिले हैं। ग्रामीण से 4, मगरलोड से 1, नगरी से 3 व शहर से 10 मरीज हैं। अब जिले में 72 हजार 387 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हो चुका है। 5 हजार 731 मरीज मिले हैं। 5 हजार 176 स्वस्थ व 466 एक्टिव हैं। मंगलवार को 21 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए है।

