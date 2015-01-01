पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:कुरूद ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में फंदे पर लटकी मिली ट्रेनर की लाश, 60 हजार रुपए का कर्ज था

धमतरी5 घंटे पहले
  • सालभर पहले किया था प्रेम विवाह राखी के प्रथम अरोरा प्रशिक्षण केंद्र का मामला

60 हजार रुपए कर्ज चुकाने को लेकर परेशान एक ट्रेनर ने कुरूद ट्रेनिंग सेंटर के एक कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक ने सालभर पहले प्रेम विवाह किया था। सूचना के बाद मौके पर आई पुलिस ने शव फंदे से उतारा। मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। कुरूद पुलिस के अनुसार भेनूनारायण (30) पिता दिलीप सिन्हा बालोद जिले के भेंडरा निवासी हैं। वे कुरूद के राखी स्थित प्रथम अरोरा शिक्षण केंद्र में ट्रेनर पद पर पदस्थ थे। 23 नवंबर की शाम करीब 6 से 7:45 के बीच शिक्षण केंद्र के हाल में स्थित एंगल में रस्सी से फांसी लगा ली। इसकी सूचना कुरूद पुलिस को मिली। टीआई रामनरेश सिंह सेंगर सहित अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी व जवान घटना स्थल आए। रात होने के कारण ट्रेनिंग सेंटर को सील कर दिया। पुलिस जवानाें की ड्यूटी लगाई। मंगलवार को सुबह पुलिस अधिकारी घटना स्थल जाकर परिजनों की उपस्थिति में पंचनामा किया। पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंपा।

शराब ज्यादा पी रहा था
कुरूद टीआई रामनरेश सिंह सेंगर ने बताया कि मृतक भेनूनारायण सिन्हा प्रथम अरोरा शिक्षण केंद्र में ट्रेनर था। उन्हाेंने सालभर पहले कुरूद शिक्षक कॉलोनी निवासी चित्रकिरण साहू से प्रेम विवाह किया था। पूछताछ पर पता चला कि मृतक की करीब 60 हजार रुपए उधारी थी। इसी बात पर वह परेशान था। करीब 8-10 दिन से ज्यादा शराब पी रहा था। युवक की आत्महत्या का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं है। जांच की जा रही है।

