सुविधा:दो मुख्यमंत्री कर चुके थे घाेषणा, अंतत: पूरी हुई मांग, अब भखारा जिले की 5वीं तहसील

धमतरी17 घंटे पहले
  • भूपेश बघेल ने ऑनलाइन किया शुभारंभ, 105 गांवों वाली कुकरेल उप तहसील अब भी कतार में

11 नवंबर 2020 को धमतरी जिले की उपतहसील भखारा को तहसील का दर्जा मिल गया। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने बुधवार को प्रदेशभर में 23 नई तहसीलों की वर्चुअल शुरुआत मुख्यमंत्री निवास से की। अब जिले में धमतरी, नगरी, कुरूद, मगरलाेड व भखारा को मिलाकर 5 तहसील हो गईं। कुकरेल तहसील बनने में पिछड़ गया है। भखारा तहसील में कुल 28 ग्राम पंचायताें और 73 गांवाें काे शामिल किया गया है। इन गांवाें में कुल 1 लाख 9 हजार 283 जनसंख्या है। अब इन सभी के राजस्व संबंधी काम भखारा तहसील में ही हाेंगे। वर्चुअल शुरुआत के मौके पर जिपं अध्यक्ष, कलेक्टर जयप्रकाश मौर्य सहित जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहे। तहसील कार्यालय भखारा में जाकर भूमिपूजन किया। जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष नीशू चंद्राकर ने कहा कि ग्रामीणों को अब छोटे-छोटे काम के लिए 30-40 किमी दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। प्रशासनिक रूप से राजस्व मामलों का निराकरण में भी सुविधा होगी। आय, जाति, निवास प्रमाण पत्र अब स्थानीय स्तर पर बनेंगे, साथ ही राजस्व विभाग से संबंधित प्रकरणों का शीघ्रता से निबटारा होगा। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि भखारा तहसील अंतर्गत 28 पटवारी हल्के तथा 73 गांव शामिल हैं।

एक नजर नई तहसील पर

  • कुल जनसंख्या: 109283
  • कुल गांव: 73
  • कुल पंचायत: 52
  • राजस्व निरीक्षक
  • मंडल की संख्या: 6
  • पटवारी हल्कों की संख्या: 28
  • राजस्व प्रकरणों की संख्या: 850
  • राजस्व क्षेत्रफल: 28483.57 हेक्टेयर
  • खातेदारों की संख्या: 30713

रमन सिंह 2018 में कर चुके थे घाेषणा
भखारा काे तहसील बनाने के लिए 2 मुख्यमंत्री ने घाेषणा की थी। सबसे पहले भाजपा शासनकाल में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने 30 सितंबर 2018 को भखारा में हुई सभा में इसे तहसील बनाने की घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद 21 अगस्त 2019 काे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने दुगली में हुए एक कार्यक्रम में भखारा काे तहसील बनाने की घाेषणा की थी। माैजूदा मुख्यमंत्री की घाेषणा के करीब एक साल 2 महीने बाद अब भखारा तहसील अस्तित्व में आई।

जानिए... इन गांवों को किया शामिल
कुरूद तहसील से: कचना, कानामुका, नवागांव, मडे़ली, सरबदा, सिलीडीह, सिलतरा, जरवायडीह, खपरी, भैसबोड़, कुम्हारी, पुरेना, जोरातराई, सुपेला, सिलघट, पचपेड़ी, गाड़ाडीह, भेलवाकुदा, रामपुर, तर्रागोंदी, टिपानी, हंचलपुर, बोरझरा, सिलौटी, जुगदेही, सौराबांधा, सेमरा, खपरी, कोर्रा, इर्रा, भेंडरा, चरोटा, लोहारपथरा, कोसमर्रा, गातापार, भठेली, कोलियारी, खपरी, कुर्रा, देवरी, दर्री, सिहाद, बगदेही, भेंडरवानी, चिरपोटी, थुहा, बंजारी, बगोली शामिल हैं।
धमतरी तहसील से: अमलीडीह, मड़ईभाठा, मोखा, बागतराई, कुर्रा, भोडीपार, रीवागहन, दरगहन, गुजरा, डोमा, जुनवानी, खम्हरिया, गुजरा, अंगारा, हंकारा, कसही, सेमरा-डी व सेनचुआ शामिल हैं।

