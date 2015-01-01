पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर में उठाईगिरी:क्राइम ब्रांच का अफसर बन दो लोगों ने व्यापारी के बैग से निकाले ढाई लाख, ईरानी गैंग पर शक

धमतरी16 घंटे पहले
  • नेशनल हाईवे से लगी अठवानी गली में हुई वारदात, दुकान के कैमराें में दिखे दोनों आरोपी

कोलकाता से कपड़े की वसूली करने धमतरी आए चाचा-भतीजे उठाईगिरी के शिकार हो गए। बाइक सवार दो अज्ञात लुटेरों ने खुद को क्राइम ब्रांच का अफसर बताया और बैग से 2.50 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। बैग की तलाशी लेने के बहाने यह उठाईगिरी की गई। दोनों अज्ञात आरोपी पास की एक मोबाइल दुकान के कैमरे में नजर आए हैं। पुलिस अफसरों को इस वारदात पर इरानी गिरोह पर संदेह है। शनिवार को रायपुर से टैक्सी किराए पर लेकर कोलकाता निवासी साबिर हुसैन (48) अपने भतीजे मणि बेग (37) के साथ धमतरी वसूली करने आए थे। उनके पास एक बैग था, इसमें करीब 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपए नकदी रखी थी। अठवानी गली स्थित बालचंद रोहरा की कपड़ा दुकान से दोपहर करीब 3 बजे चेक लेकर बाहर निकले। इसी दाैरान अज्ञात बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने साबिर हुसैन को आवाज लगाकर पास बुलाया। इस बीच भतीजा मणि बेग पास की पान दुकान में गुटखा खरीदने चला गया। इधर बाइक सवार दोनों युवकों ने खुद को क्राइम ब्रांच का अफसर बताया और साबिर को नशे का सामान बैग में रखने की बात कहकर डराने लगे। बैग की तलाशी लेने की बात कही। इस बीच बाइक के पीछे बैठा दूसरा युवक गाड़ी से उतरा और उससे बात कर गुमराह करने लगा। साबिर की नजर जैसे ही बैग से हटी, युवक ने थैले में रखे करीब 2.50 लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। साबिर ने बैग की चैन लगा ली। बाइक सवार दोनों चले गए। ऐसे हुआ खुलासा: साबिर हुसैन ने अपना बैग उठाया तो उन्हें बैग हल्का लगा। तुरंत ही बैग खाेलकर देखा तो थैले में रखे 2.50 लाख रुपए गायब थे। उन्हाेंने तुरंत ही इस घटना की जानकारी आसपास के व्यापारियों को दी। पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना दी गई। एएसपी मनीषा ठाकुर, डीएसपी सारिका वैद्य, कोतवाली टीआई नवनीत पाटिल सहित साइबर सेल टीम मौके पर आई। आसपास के कैमरे की जांच की तो उन्हें एक मोबाइल दुकान की फुटेज में बाइक सवार दो युवक भागते नजर आए। चालक ने हेलमेट लगाया था। पीछे बैठे युवक के चेहरे पर रुमाल था। बाइक के सामने की नंबर प्लेट नहीं थी।

रायपुर से टैक्सी लेकर आए थे धमतरी
पूछताछ में पीड़ित व्यापारी साबिर हुसैन व मणी बेग ने बताया कि कोलकाता से कपड़े की वसूली करने आए थे। रायपुर में एक टैक्सी किराए पर ली। वहां कुछ व्यापारियों से वसूली की। राजिम गए। दोपहर करीब 2 बजे धमतरी आए। गाड़ी को मकई गार्डन में खड़ा किया। पैदल ही 400 मीटर चलकर अठवानी गली में गए। लौटते समय उठाईगिरी हाे गई।

इसलिए नाम पड़ा ईरानी गैंग
पुलिस के मुताबिक गैंग का सरगना नासिर है। यह मूलरूप से मूलरूप से ईरान का रहने वाला हैं। इसलिए ईरानी गैंग नाम पड़ा है। शुरुआत मध्यप्रदेश से की थी। अब दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़ तक फैल गए हैं। लूटने का तरीका वही पुराना है। खुद काे पुलिस या अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियाें का अफसर बताते हैं।

शहर में लगे पुलिस के 8 कैमरे महीनों से बंद
शहर में प्रमुख चौराहों पर 12 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हैं। रत्नाबांधा, सिहावा, अंबेड़कर चाैक, अर्जुनी मोड़, नगरी रोड, घड़ी चौक, सदर रोड व रुद्री रोड मिलाकर 8 कैमरे कई महीनों से खराब हैं। मरम्मत के लिए बजट की समस्या बताई जा रही है। यह खराब होने के कारण सड़क पर हाेने वाले अपराधाें के सुराग ढूंढने में पुलिस पिछड़ रही है। चोर, डकैत व आपराधिक गतिविधियों से जुड़े लोग इसका फायदा उठाकर शहर में अपराधाें को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। शनिवार को लूट की वारदात के बाद आरोपी नेशनल हाईवे रायपुर रोड की ओर भागे, लेकिन सुराग नहीं मिलने से पुलिस आरोपियों को नहीं पकड़ पाई।

आरोपियों की तलाश हो रही: एएसपी
एएसपी मनीषा ठाकुर ने बताया कि अठवानी गली में दो कपड़े व्यापारियों से उठाईगिरी हुई है। उनके बताए अनुसार बैग से ढाई लाख रुपए निकाले गए हैं। आरोपियों को ढूंढने के लिए पुलिस टीम लगी है। शहर में लगे कैमराें के फुटेज देख रहे हैं। गिरोह पर संदेह है। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही खुलासा होगा।

इसलिए ईरानी गैंग पर शक: देशभर में आर्थिक अपराधों के लिए कुख्यात ईरानी गैंग के सदस्य अक्सर खुद को पुलिस, सीआईडी, क्राइम ब्रांच का अफसर बताकर लूटते हैं। यहां भी लुटेराें ने खुद काे क्राइम ब्रांच का अफसर बता उठाईगिरी की है।

रकम पर पुलिस जता रही संदेह: पुलिस को प्रारंभिक जांच में लूट की वारदात होने की पुष्टि तो हो गई। दोनों से हुई लूट की रकम पर पुलिस संदेह जता रही है। बैग में पैसे होने की जानकारी केवल साबिर व मणी बेग को ही थी।

