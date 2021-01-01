पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:सिनेमाघर हाउसफुल करने की छूट पर दर्शक नहीं पहुंचे

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते ठप हुआ सिनेमा मालिकों का कारोबार, पटरी पर नहीं आ रहा व्यापार

सिनेमाघरों को पूरी क्षमता के साथ शुरू करने के लिए केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार ने अनुमति तो दे दी है, लेकिन सिनेमा मालिकों को इसका फायदा नहीं हुआ है। दर्शक ही नहीं आ रहे हैं। सुबह से शाम तक सिनेमा घर मालिक पूरी व्यवस्था के साथ दर्शकों के आने का इंतजार करते रहे। टॉकीजों में शो शुरू ही नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद सिनेमा मालिकों ने निराश होकर टॉकीज में ताला लगा दिया। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने सिनेमाघरों के संचालन पर रोक लगा दी थी। कारोबार पूरी तरह से ठप हो गया था। करीब 9 माह तक सिनेमाघर बंद रहे। 3 महीने पहले सरकार ने 50 प्रतिशत सीटों के साथ सिनेमा घरों को संचालन की अनुमति दी। खोलने की इजाजत मिलने के बाद सिनेमाघर संचालकों ने नई उम्मीद के साथ कारोबार को फिर से शुरू किया, लेकिन निराशा ही हाथ लगी। दर्शकों के नहीं आने से कारोबार पटरी पर नहीं आ पा रहा।

नई फिल्म िरलीज न होने से आ रही समस्या
सिनेमाघर संचालक शांतिलाल लुंकड़ ने बताया कि टॉकीजों में दर्शक नहीं आ रहे। कोई नई िफल्म भी रिलीज नहीं हो रही। इस कारण समस्या आ रही है। खर्च भी निकालना मुश्किल हो गया है। जब तक नई फिल्म रिलीज नहीं होती है, तब तक टॉकीजों में दर्शकों का आना मुश्किल ही लग रहा है। िबल, कर्मचारी के लिए पैसा नहीं निकल पा रहा।

शहर में चार टॉकीज, एक में ही चला शो
शहर में चार सिनेमाघर है। इसमें सिर्फ एक ही सिनेमा घर में शो चालू हुआ। यहां भी दर्शकों की संख्या न के बराबर रही। तीन टॉकीजों में दर्शक फिल्म देखने नहीं अाए तो ताला लगा दिया।

