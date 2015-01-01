पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:विधायक का किया इंतजार, नहीं आईं तो किसानों ने फूंका पुतला

धमतरी7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान मोर्चा ने गांधी मैदान में किया प्रदर्शन

धमतरी विधायक रंजना साहू द्वारा दिए गए बयान को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी, राष्ट्रीय किसान मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी व सदस्यों ने गांधी मैदान में विधायक रंजना साहू का पुतला जलाया। पुलिस और कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झूमाझटकी हुई। संयुक्त मोर्चा के विधिक सलाहकार अधिवक्ता शत्रुहन साहू, राष्ट्रीय मतदाता जागृति मंच के जिलाध्यक्ष संजय चंद्राकर, राष्ट्रीय किसान मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष टिकेश्वर साहू ने कहा दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर लाखों किसान परिवार सहित आंदोलन कर रहे। धमतरी में भी प्रदर्शन किया गया। एसडीएम दफ्तर में राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। फिर विधायक के दिए गए समय पर दोपहर 2.30 बजे प्रतिनिधिमंडल कृषि बिल पर चर्चा करने निवास स्थान पहुंचे, जहां बैठने की व्यवस्था नहीं थी। जिस पर किसान विधायक के घर के सामने जमीन पर ही बैठकर विधायक का इंतजार करते रहे। नहीं आने पर लौट आए। वहीं विधायक ने झूठा बयान जारी कर कहा कि किसान ही नहीं आए। इसके विरोध में विधायक का पुतला जलाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि धमतरी विधायक रंजना साहू को किसानों को अपमानित करने के लिए क्षेत्रवासियों से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें