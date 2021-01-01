पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस पर सौगात:मकई गार्डन में आज से वाटर स्पोर्ट्स, जंपिंग झूला भी

धमतरीएक घंटा पहले
  • निगम प्रशासन की पहल, बच्चें कर सकेंगे बोटिंग, महापौर व सभापति करेंगे शुरुआत

शहर के लोगों विशेषकर बच्चों के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि मकई गार्डन में अब वे वाटर स्पोर्ट्स का भी मजा ले सकेंगे। यहां नगर निगम प्रशासन ने वाटर स्पोर्ट्स शुरू कराने की तैयारी की है। गणतंत्र दिवस पर यानी आज इसकी शुरुआत महापौर, निगम सभापति करेंगे। गार्डन में बच्चों को आकर्षित करने के लिए किड्स वॉटर स्पोर्ट्स और जंपिंग झूले की व्यवस्था की गई है। शहर में बच्चों के लिए एक बेहतर गार्डन की जरूरत लंबे समय से महसूस की जा रही थी। शहर में फिलहाल ऐसा कोई भी गार्डन नहीं है जहां बच्चे देर तक रुक कर सैर कर सकें। शहर की इस कमी को कांग्रेस की परिषद और महापौर विजय देवांगन गणतंत्र दिवस पर दूर करेंगे। मकई गार्डन में वॉटर स्पोर्ट्स की शुरुआत होगी। यह वाटर स्पोर्ट्स कृतिम हौज होगा। इसमें बच्चे वोट चलाएंगे। जानकारी के मुताबिक शहरवासियों के लिए नगर निगम ने करीब 2 करोड रुपए खर्च करके मकई गार्डन बनाया है तालाब के चारों ओर मॉर्निंग और इवनिंग वॉक के लिए सड़क बनाकर दूधिया रोशनी की गई है। यहां चौपाटी लगाने की भी तैयारी है लेकिन यह अब तक शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। इससे पहले ही अब गार्डन बच्चों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बनने जा रहा है। यहां बड़े बुजुर्ग तो सैर करने आएंगे ही, बच्चे भी वाटर स्पोर्ट्स जंपिंग झूला और वोटिंग का आनंद लेने आएंगे। 26 जनवरी से इसकी शुरुआत हो जाएगी। शाम 4 बजे महापौर विजय देवांगन निगम सभापति अनुराग मसीह और कमिश्नर आशीष टिकरिहा की मौजूदगी में इसकी शुरुआत होगी। इसके बाद बच्चों को कम शुल्क पर ही वाटर स्पोर्ट्स और जंपिंग झूला का लुत्फ उठाने का मौका मिलेगा।

सेल्फी पॉइंट भी बनेंगे
गार्डन को ज्यादा कर सके बनाने के लिए यह सुरंग वाह सेल्फी प्वाइंट भी बनाए जाएंगे गार्डन में करीब 20 फीट लंबी की सुरंग बनाई जाएगी। इसमें फोम डालकर सुरक्षित किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा यहां सेल्फी पॉइंट बनाया जाएगा। इस पॉइंट से लोग सेल्फी ले पाएंगे।

