वारदात:करवा चौथ के एक दिन पहले महिला की हत्या, पति ने किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास

धमतरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस और परिजन को महिला के पति पर संदेह

करवा चौथ के एक दिन पहले एक महिला की हत्या हो गई। पति ने भी आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। गंभीर हालत में उसे रायपुर रेफर किया है। पुलिस और परिजन को महिला की हत्या होने और हत्यारे का संदेह उसके पति पर है। पूछताछ के बाद ही हत्यारे का खुलासा होगा। पुलिस के मुताबिक नवागांव (कचना) में मंगलवार सुबह ग्रामीणों को गांव के एक खेत में पूजा देवांगन (36) पति देवनारायण देवांगन की लाश मिली। मृतका के देवर योगेश देवांगन ने घटना की जानकारी बिरेझर चौकी पुलिस को दी। डीएसपी सारिका वैद्य, चौकी प्रभारी शांता लकड़ा सहित अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी घटनास्थल आए। महिला की लाश उसकी ही साड़ी से ढंकी मिली। गला बंधा था। सिर से खून बह रहा था। पंचनामा की कार्रवाई कर शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा।

चारामा अस्पताल में बीपीएम है महिला का पति
पुलिस के मुताबिक देवनारायण देवांगन की शादी 9 महीने पहले रायपुर आमापारा निवासी पूजा देवांगन से हुई थी। देवनारायण चारामा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मेडिकल प्रोग्रामर अधिकारी है। लॉकडाउन के कारण बीते 7 माह से पूजा देवांगन बच्चों के साथ ससुराल नवागांव में आकर रह रही थी।

आधी रात विवाद, परिजन को भी मारने दौड़ाया
डीएसपी सारिका वैद्य ने बताया कि देवनारायण देवांगन और मृतका पूजा देवांगन के बीच विवाद हुआ था। घटना सोमवार रात करीब 2 बजे की है। विवाद के दौरान परिजनों पर भी देवनारायण ने पत्थर से हमला किया। महिला की हत्या किसने की इसकी जांच हो रही है। देवनारायण ने ओवरडोज दवा खाकर आत्महत्या की कोशिश की है। पुलिस पकड़ने गई तो खुद को कोरोना पॉजिटिव बनाकर ड्रामा किया। उसे कुरूद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव अाई। गंभीर हालत होने पर जिला अस्पताल धमतरी से रायपुर रेफर किया है।

