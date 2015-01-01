पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:जिपं सदस्य पर मध्यप्रदेश में हमला, वेंटिलेटर पर

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • मध्यप्रदेश के भेड़ाघाट से धमतरी लौटते समय धूमा से एक किमी पहले युवकों ने किया हमला

जिला पंचायत सदस्य गाेविंद साहू का इलाज रायपुर के निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा है। वे वेंटिलेटर पर है। उन पर मध्यप्रदेश में भेड़ाघाट से लाैटते वक्त धूमा के पास हमला हुआ है। इनकी कार पर मध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर से आते वक्त धूमा से एक किमी पहले अज्ञात लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। हमले से गोविंद साहू की गर्दन की हड्‌डी टूट गई है। हालत गंभीर होने से रायपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया है। गुजरा निवासी जिला पंचायत सदस्य गोविंद साहू कोसमर्रा में साहू समाज के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए थे। उन्होंने गांव में मां कर्मा की मूर्ति स्थापना की घोषणा की थी। मूर्ति लेने वे कोसमर्रा साहू समाज के पदाधिकारियों, कांग्रेस ग्रामीण ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अमरदीप साहू के साथ भेड़ाघाट जबलपुर गए थे।

रायपुर के अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया
भाई दयाराम साहू ने बताया कि गोविंद साहू की हालत गंभीर है। गर्दन की हड्‌डी टूट गई है। रायपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। अभी वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई है। हमलावार कौन है, इसका पता नहीं चला है।

दाे बार गाड़ी नहीं रोकी तो राड से किया हमला
जिपं सदस्य गोविंद साहू के साथ कोसमर्रा निवासी उत्तम साहू, लालीसिंह साहू, रोहित साहू, प्रताप साहू, ओमप्रकाश साहू व अन्य 5 पदाधिकारी भेड़ागांव मां कर्मा की मूर्ति लाने गए थे। 7 नवंबर को रात करीब 7 बजे मूर्ति खरीदकर लौट रहे थे। मध्यप्रदेश के सिवनी जिले के घूमा के पास सड़क पर कतारबद्ध कुछ युवक खड़े थे। रात के अंधेरे व सुनसान रास्ते पर गाड़ी रोक रहे थे। यह युवक करीब 100-200 मीटर की दूरी पर समूह में खड़े थे। हमने गाड़ी नहीं राेकी। दाे बार गाड़ी राेकने का प्रयास किया गया। गाड़ी नहीं राेकी ताे अागे खड़े तीसरे समूह ने हमला कर दिया। राड फेंककर गाड़ी पर चलाईं। साइड का कांच टूट गया। हमले में कंडेक्टर साइड बैठे गोविंद की गर्दन व मुंह पर गंभीर चोट आई। लगातार खून बह रहा था। 100 नंबर पर से फाेन किया। पुलिस आई और घूमा के प्राथमिक अस्पताल ले गई। वहां इलाज करके रेफर कर दिया। फिर लखनादौन के अस्पताल ले गए। हालत गंभीर होने पर सिवनी के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया। रातभर इलाज चला। 8 नवंबर को एंबुलेंस से दोपहर करीब 12 बजे रायपुर लेकर आए। गोविंद के परिजन ने एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया है। घटनास्थल पर हम लाेग रुके ही नहीं थे। रुके हाेते ताे लूट सहित अन्य कुछ भी वारदात हाे सकती थी।
-जैसा कि कांग्रेस नेता अमरदीप साहू ने भास्कर को बताया

