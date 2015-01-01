पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सहस्त्रबाहु जयंती पर निकाली कलश यात्रा

फिंगेश्वर12 घंटे पहले
  • कुण्डेल में कार्यक्रम, वक्ता बोले- विष्णु के 24वें अवतार थे सहस्त्रबाहु

कलार समाज के ईष्टदेव सहस्त्रबाहु की जयंती ग्राम कुण्डेल में मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर समाज की माताओं व बहनों ने कलश यात्रा निकाली। साथ में कलार समाज के लोग चल रहे थे। इस दौरान रास्तेभर भगवान सहस्त्रार्जुन के जयकारे लगाए गए। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि कलार समाज परिक्षेत्र फिंगेश्वर के सचिव दुर्गा प्रसाद सिन्हा थे। उन्होंने कहा सहस्त्रबाहु भगवान विष्णु के चौबीसवें अवतार माने गए हैं। इनके नाम से भी पुराण संग्रह में सहस्रार्जुन पुराण के तीन भाग हैं। सरपंच एवं कलार समाज कुण्डेल के राजेश सिन्हा ने कहा कि राज राजेश्वर सहस्त्रबाहू अर्जुन का जन्म महाराज हैहय के दसवीं पीढ़ी में माता पदमिनी के गर्भ से हुआ था। राजा कृतवीर्य के संतान होने के कारण ही इन्हें कार्तवीर्य अर्जुन और भगवान दत्तात्रेय के भक्त होने के नाते उनकी तपस्या कर मांगे गए सहस्त्रबाहु भुजाओं के बल के वरदान के कारण उन्हें सहस्त्रबाहु अर्जुन भी कहा जाता है। जगह-जगह शोभायात्रा का हुआ स्वागत: जगह-जगह आतिशबाजी के साथ शोभायात्रा का स्वागत किया गया। कार्यक्रम स्थल पर भगवान सहस्त्रबाहू की आरती उतारी गई। इसके बाद प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता भागीरथी सिन्हा ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि सरपंच कुण्डेल राजेश सिन्हा, परदेशी सिन्हा कलार समाज छुईहा, सामाजिक पंच कामता सिन्हा थे। इस अवसर पर खोमन सिन्हा, मनहरण सिन्हा, टुकेश्वर, रमेश सिन्हा, राहुल सिन्हा, रोहन सिन्हा, गुलशन, भोला, पुरुषोत्तम, शारदा सिन्हा, कुमारी, भीम, पूर्व सरपंच लाला सिन्हा, यादराम, संतु, तोरण, नारायण, दिपीका, प्रीती दिपक, इन्द्र, ठाकुर राम, रमेंद, कुंजलाल सिन्हा, चेतन गोपी, तिरिथ दुखिन, गज्जू गोलू व अन्य मौजूद थे।

