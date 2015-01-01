पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव:महंत रामसुंदर ने कहा - ऋषि और कृषि में गौ धन सर्वोपरि है

फिंगेश्वर5 घंटे पहले
  • फिंगेश्वर के आदर्श गौशाला में गायों की पूजा कर खिलाई गई खिचड़ी, मुख्य मार्ग से गौशाला तक बनेगी सीसी सड़क

नगर के अंतिम छोर स्थित पंचकोशी धाम आदर्श गौशाला में गोपाष्टमी पर्व आंवला नवमी के दिन मनाया गया। मुख्य अतिथि गौ सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महंत डॉ. रामसुंदर दास थे। विशेष अतिथि अमितेश शुक्ल विधायक, राजा निलेंद्र बहादुर सिंह गौशाला के व्यवस्थापक एवं अध्यक्ष डॉ. चंद्रशेखर हरित, संरक्षक पंडित त्रिभुवन महाराज, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष जगदीश यदु, भागवत हरित, राजीव गौशाला के अध्यक्ष भुनेश्वर साहू थे। इस माैके पर गौ माता की पूजा कर गोपाष्टमी यज्ञ किया गया। गायाें काे साेहाई बांधकर खिचड़ी खिलाई गई। मुख्य अतिथि महंत रामसुंदर ने कहा गौ माता की रक्षा करें। ऋषि और कृषि में गौ धन सर्वोपरि है। अतिथियों ने गौशाला का निरीक्षण किया। इस मौके पर महंत रामसुंदर दास ने फिंगेश्वर गौशाला की विशेषता बताते हुए कहा कि नदी के किनारे हरियाली एवं बाग बगीचे के बीच लगभग 400 गायों की देखरेख समिति द्वारा की जा रही है। कछुआ खाद का निर्माण व गोमूत्र से औषधि की दिशा की ओर गौशाला अग्रसर है। इस मौके पर गौशाला समिति ने महंत से आग्रह किया कि हमें गौशाला की भू आवंटन की विधिवत सरकारी प्रक्रिया पूरी कराने में मदद करें। निशुल्क भूमि आवंटन करा कर हमें गौशाला के संचालन में सहयोग करें। इस पर महंत ने आश्वासन दिया कि इस दिशा में जो भी रुकावट होगी मैं उसे जल्द ही दूर करने की कोशिश करुंगा। राजिम विधायक ने कहा कि हम सभी को हिन्दू होने का गर्व होना चाहिए। गौमाता की सेवा कर पुण्य लाभ कमाने का जीवन में एक समय निर्धारित कर उसे पूरा करने उन्होंने प्रेरित किया। इस अवसर पर गौशाला समिति के सदस्यों ने प्रमुख मार्ग से गौशाला तक कंक्रीट रोड की मांग की। इस पर विधायक ने अपने मद से इस मांग को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया।

गौ मूत्र खरीदी की योजना भी बनाए सरकार: साहू
गौशाला समिति के सदस्यों ने विधायक काे प्रतीक चिह्न भेंट कर सम्मानित किया। अध्यक्ष डॉ. चंद्रशेखर हरित एवं वरिष्ठ वक्ता भुनेश्वर साहू ने भी कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर गौ माता के संरक्षण एवं छग सरकार द्वारा गोबर खरीदी को ऐतिहासिक निर्णय बताया। भविष्य में गौमूत्र की खरीदी पर भी सरकार की योजना हो, ऐसी हमारी मांग रहेगी। नगर अध्यक्ष जगदीश यदु ने मुख्य मार्ग से गौशाला मार्ग पर स्वागत गीत अपने अध्यक्ष निधि से लिखवाने की घोषणा की। इस अवसर पर यदु समाज के चुकन यादव समेत अन्य मौजूद थे।

