पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:सड़कों पर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने की मांग

गरियाबंद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विकास कार्यों के लिए ताम्रध्वज साहू को जनप्रतिनिधियों ने सौंपा मांग पत्र

सोमवार को गरियाबंद प्रवास पर पहुंचे जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू को नगर पालिका के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने नगर की मूलभूत सुविधाओं और अनेक विकास कार्यों के लिए मांग पत्र सौंपा। नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष अब्दुल गफ्फार मेमन ने प्रभारी मंत्री को मांग पत्र सौंपते हुए नगर के विकास कार्यों को लेकर चर्चा की। उन्होंने नगर के मुख्य मार्ग में विद्युत पोल विस्तार एवं विद्युत सामग्री क्रय करने के लिए 30 लाख रुपए, छिंद तालाब की सफाई के बाद निकाले गए जलकुंभी को तालाब क्षेत्र से बाहर निकालने 22.89 लाख रुपए, नल जल आवर्धन योजना संचालन के लिए 15 लाख रुपए, जेसीबी मशीन मरम्मत के लिए 4 लाख रुपए मांगा। चर्चा में नगर अध्यक्ष ने प्रभारी मंत्री को बताया कि नगर में धूल की काफी समस्या है। नगरवासियों सहित आवाजाही करने वाले लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करता पड़ता है। इसके निराकरण के लिए विशेष मद से फंड दिलाएं। नगर को अंधकार से मुक्त कराने के लिए नगर के विभिन्न चौक-चैराहों विशेषकर सुने गलियों और सड़कों पर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने के लिए भी राशि की मांग रखी। इस दौरान नगर पालिका उपाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र सोनटेके, सभापति आसिफ मेमन, वंश गोपाल सिन्हा, नीतू देवदास, पार्षद प्रतिभा पटेल, विमला साहू, एल्डरमैन रमेश मेश्राम, हरीश भाई ठक्कर, हरमेश चावड़ा, सविता गिरी गोस्वामी सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे।

शासन से सहयोग नहीं मिलने से नपा अध्यक्ष निराश
नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद गफ्फू मेमन लगातार नगर के विकास के लिए प्रयासरत हैं, परंतु शासन-प्रशासन से अपेक्षित सहयोग नहीं मिलने के कारण निराश भी हैं। उनकी ये निराशा सोमवार को प्रभारी मंत्री के समक्ष भी दिखी। जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ उन्होंने शासन-प्रशासन से आवश्यक सहयोग नहीं मिलने की शिकायत भी की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें