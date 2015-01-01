पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उठाई आवाज:वेतन विसंगति दूर करने, पुरानी पेंशन याेजना बहाली के लिए प्रदर्शन किया

गरियाबंद17 घंटे पहले
  • शासकीय अधिकारी- कर्मचारी फेडरेशन ने रैली निकाल सीएम के नाम अपर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

छत्तीसगढ़ शासकीय-अधिकारी कर्मचारी फेडरेशन के तत्वावधान में जिले के सभी कर्मचारी संगठनों ने वेतन विसंगति दूर करने, पुरानी पेंशन योजना की बहाली समेत 11 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय में प्रदर्शन किया। बाइक रैली निकालकर जिला कार्यालय पहुंचे और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम अपर कलेक्टर जेआर चौरसिया को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में प्रदेश के लिपिकों सहित सभी कर्मचारियों के वेतनमान की विसंगति का तत्काल निराकरण करने, स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की लंबित वेतन विसंगति तत्काल दूर करने, कोरोना संक्रमण से मृतक कर्मचारियों के आश्रितों के परिवार को 50 लाख का अनुदान एवं परिवार के सदस्य को योग्यता अनुसार निःशर्त विशेष अनुकंपा नियुक्ति देने की मांग की गई। इस अवसर पर फेडरेशन के संयोजक लखन साहू, प्रदेश सचिव बसंत त्रिवेदी, लिपिक संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष पन्ना लाल देववंशी, प्रांतीय महामंत्री सुदामा ठाकुर, जिला सचिव बसंत मिश्रा, दुर्गा ध्रुव, दीप्यन्ति तिवारी, राकेश शर्मा, अनुज साहू, मनहरण साहू, राजकुमार बंजारे, सुशील शुक्ला, उमाशंकर साहू, जितेश गजभिये, छबि सिंह, जेएल बॉस, नरेंद्र साहू, सुरज बोरकर, दयालु यादव, विवेक टेमरे, संतोष ध्रुव, प्रकाश गिधौडे के साथ सैकड़ों कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

दैनिक वेतनभाेगी कर्मचारियों को नियमित करने की मांग
जुलाई 2020 में मिलने वाली वेतन वृद्धि को तत्काल बहाल करने, कोरोना संक्रमण काल के पहले देय सातवें वेतनमान की एरियर की तृतीय किस्त एवं जुलाई 2019 में देय 5 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता सभी कर्मचारी एवं पेंशनर को देने, तृतीय श्रेणी के पदों पर विगत 2 वर्षों से अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के 10 प्रतिशत के बंधन को शिथिल करने एवं अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के सभी लंबित प्रकरणों को 1 माह में निराकरण करने, सभी विभागों में लंबित पदोन्नति शीघ्र प्रारंभ करने व एक समान रूप से सभी वर्गों को क्रमोन्नत एवं समयमान वेतनमान का लाभ देने, चतुर्थ श्रेणी के कार्यभारित एवं दैनिक वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों को नियमित पदस्थापना में नियुक्त कर नियमित कर्मचारियों के समान सभी लाभ देने और पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करने की मांग की गई।

