सुविधा:थाने में सीनियर सिटीजन के लिए स्नेह छाया सेल का गठन

गरियाबंद2 दिन पहले
  • राजिम में छईंया बैठक की व्यवस्था : एसपी

सोमवार को एसपी भोजराम पटेल ने पुलिस विभाग द्वारा शुरू की गई दो नई अभिनव पहल की जानकारी पत्रकारों से साझा की। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में जनता के बीच पुलिस की छवि और अधिक बेहतर करने के उद्देश्य से थाना क्षेत्रों में छईंया तथा जिला स्तर में स्नेह छाया सेल का गठन किया है। एसपी छईंया के संबंध बताया कि ग्रामीण और दूरस्थ अंचल से आए फरियादियों के लिए जिले के सभी थानों में छईंया व्यवस्था के तहत पृथक से सुविधाजनक जगह एवं शीतल पेयजल की व्यवस्था होगी। यह जगह थाना परिसर में ही होगी परंतु थाना के बाहर होगी। समस्या लेकर आए बच्चे और महिलाएं सहजता से यहां अपनी समस्या रख सकेंगे। एसपी ने बताया कि प्रायः छोटे बच्चों एवं महिलाओं को छईंया व्यवस्था के तहत अब सुविधा मिलेगी। एसपी ने बताया वर्तमान में गरियाबंद और राजिम में छईंया बैठक की व्यवस्था हो गई है। जल्द ही जिले के अन्य थानों में भी यह व्यवस्था होगी।

पांडुका से हो रही ‘स्नेह छाया सेल’ की शुरुआत
एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस महानिदेशक के महत्वाकांक्षी योजना ‘समर्पण’ से प्रेरित होकर गरियाबंद पुलिस द्वारा जिले में ‘स्नेह छाया सेल’ का गठन किया गया। है। इसका उद्देश्य निसहाय, आश्रित, कमजोर एवं वरिष्ठजनों को स्नेह छाया प्रदान करना है तथा वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के विरूद्ध होने वाले अपराध, शिकायतों के प्रति त्वरित कार्रवाई करना है। एसपी ने बताया कि इसके तहत थानों में बीट आरक्षक दो-दो गांव भ्रमण कर वृद्वजन व वरिष्ठ नागरिकों से संपर्क कर गांव स्तर पर जिन समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं हो रहा है, उनकी जानकारी एकत्र करेंगे। इसे वे अपने थाना प्रभारी को बताएंगे, फिर भी समाधान नहीं होने पर थाना प्रभारी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी को बताएंगे। समस्या का समाधान हर संभव अपने स्तर पर करेंगे। एसपी ने बताया कि इसकी शुरूआत सर्वप्रथम पांडुका थाना से की जाएगी।

