पुलिस का खुलासा:भीड़ पर जानबूझकर कार चढ़ाई, मासूम की हत्या मामले में 3 और गिरफ्तार हुए

गरियाबंद13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार में 4 नहीं 5 लोग सवार थे, आरोपी एक राय थे इसलिए सभी पर हत्या का मामला

मालगांव में कार से रौंदकर ग्रामीणों पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने और एक मासूम की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने नया खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि घटना में मुख्य आरोपी के साथ तीन नहीं बल्कि 4 लोग कार में सवार थे। इसमें मुख्य आरोपी रोमित राठौर और सौरभ कुटारे पहले ही पकड़े जा चुके थे। गुरुवार को घटना में शामिल 3 और आरोपी देवेन्द्र उर्फ विक्की ठाकुर, वेश उर्फ पपू राठौर (दोनों नागाबूढ़ा ) तथा पेमेन्द्र उर्फ अप्पू सेंडे कुरूद को भी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि भास्कर इस मामले को लगातार प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित कर रहा था। इन तीनों के विरूद्ध भी हत्या और जानलेवा हमले का प्रयास के लिए धारा 302 और 307 दर्ज की गई है। इसके अलावा पांचों आरोपियों के विरूद्ध एकराय होकर अपराध करने धारा 147 तथा दुष्पेरण को लेकर धारा 109 भी दर्ज की गई है। इन सभी आरोपियों के ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस भी निरस्त कर दिए गए हैं। एएसपी राठौर ने बताया कि जानबूझकर लोगों को कार से कुचला इसलिए सभी पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। घटना के बाद पकड़े गए सभी आरोपियों ने अपराध स्वीकार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने पांचों के विरूद्ध हत्या, जानलेवा हमले का प्रयास, एक साथ अपराध करने तथा दुष्प्रेरण के लिए धारा 302, 307, 34, 147 तथा 109 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर पांचों को जेल भेज दिया है। पत्रकारों से चर्चा करते हुए एएसपी सुखनंदन राठौर और शहर डीएसपी टीएस कंवर ने बताया कि घटना के वक्त रोमित, सौरभ, विक्की, वैश और अप्पू पांचों कार में सवार थे। रोमित कार चला रहा था, उसके साथ सामने सौरभ तथा पीछे बाकी तीन बैठे थे। घटना के बाद पांचों गरियाबंद आए और यहां से विक्की और वैश अपने परिचित को बुलाकर बाइक से नागाबूढ़ा चले गए और रोमित और सौरभ अंबेडकर चौक स्थित सौरभ के घर जाकर सो गए। वहीं अप्पू अंबेडकर चौक पर अपने रिश्तेदार के घर सो गया।

विक्की, वैश अलग से गए थे-ढाबे से एक साथ निकले
26 की रात करीब 10.30 बजे जब रोमित अन्य साथियों के साथ खाना खाने गरियाबंद से अमन ढाबा जा रहा था। जब मालगांव में रोमित व अन्य कार सवारों का गांव वालों से विवाद हुआ तब कार में विक्की और वैश नहीं थे, बल्कि दोनों अपनी कार से पहले ही ढाबा पहुंच गए थे। विवाद होने के बाद रोमित ढाबा पहुंचा और विक्की ठाकुर को जोर से चिल्लाकर बोला मालगांव के लोगों ने हम लोगों से मारपीट की है, चलो आज उनको निपटाना है। इसके बाद रोमित, सौरभ, अप्पू और उसके साथ विक्की और वैश एकराय होकर कार से निकले जबकि साथ गया एक युवक वहीं उतर गया। कार रोमित चला रहा था, मालगांव पहुंचते ही सड़क किनारे खड़े लोगों को 100 से अधिक की स्पीड में कुचलते हुए वहां से भाग निकले।

दो दिन तक विक्की और वैश करते रहे गुमराह
विक्की और वैश दो दिन तक पुलिस को गुमराह करते रहे। घटना की रात भी रोमित को लेकर दोनों से खोजने में मदद ली थी परंतु दोनों ने घटना में शामिल होने की बात नहीं बताई। छानबीन में नाम सामने आने के बाद भी दोनों ने अपराध कबूल नहीं किया परंतु जब गवाह सामने आए मुख्य आरोपी रोमित, सौरभ ने भी शामिल होने की बात कही तब जाकर दोनों ने अपराध कबूल कर लिया।

कार सवार युवक के कारण हो सका खुलासा
घटना का पूरा खुलासा गरियाबंद से रोमित के साथ ढाबा गए कार सवार के कारण हो सका है। जब दो दिन बाद 28 अक्टूबर को अन्य कार सवार जो मालगांव में विवाद के बाद ढाबा में उतर गया था, उसके पूरी जानकारी देने के बाद पुलिस को मामले में खुलासे में मदद मिली। इसके बाद पुलिस ने सभी से पूछताछ कर अन्य आरोपियों की धरपकड़ की।

