कार्रवाई:धान का अवैध परिवहन करते पिकअप और 60 कट्टा जब्त

गरियाबंद12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देर रात लिटिपारा से छुरा ले जा रहे थे धान

शनिवार देर रात लिटिपारा से नायब तहसीलदार समीर शर्मा ने अवैध धान से भरे एक पिकअप वाहन को जब्त किया। गाड़ी से 60 कट्टा धान बरामद किया गया। अवैध धान ग्राम लिटिपारा से छुरा परिवहन किया जा रहा था। जरूरी दस्तावेज नहीं होने के चलते कार्रवाई की गई। खरीफ फसल की धान खरीदी शुरू होने के पहले ही कोचिया और धान दलाल सक्रिय हो गए हैं, ताकि औने पौने में धान की खरीदी कर उसे समर्थन मूल्य में बेच कर मुनाफा कमा सके। इधर प्रशासन ने भी उनके मंसुबों को जानते हुए अवैध धान परिवहन पर नकेल कसने की रणनीति बनाई है। धान खरीदी शुरू होने के पहले ही प्रशासन ने धरपकड़ कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। नायब तहसीलदार समीर शर्मा ने बताया कि शनिवार रात ग्राम लिटिपारा से एक पिकअप वाहन सीजी 04 जे 6881 में अवैध धान का परिवहन किया जा रहा था। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर वाहन को रोककर जांच की गई। वाहन में 60 कट्टा धान भरा हुआ था, परंतु धान संबंधी दस्तावेज नहीं होने के चलते धान व वाहन को जब्त कर पिपरछेड़ी थाना के सुपुर्द किया गया। ज्ञात हो कि हर साल ओडिशा सीमा से लगे ग्रामों में ही अवैध धान की अफरातफरी की जाती है। सीजन आते ही क्षेत्र के कुछ व्यापारी और दलाल सक्रिय हो जाते हैं और प्रशासन की आंख में धुल झोंक कर अवैध धान का परिवहन करते हैं। इस साल प्रशासन ने इस क्षेत्र में चौकसी बढ़ा दी है।

