पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:सरकारी जमीन व स्कूल परिसर से अतिक्रमण हटाएं: कलेक्टर

गरियाबंद17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए कलेक्टर क्षीरसागर ने संभाला पदभार, पहले दिन अधिकारियों की बैठक ली और विभिन्न कार्यालयों की व्यवस्था देखी

जिले के नए कलेक्टर निलेश कुमार क्षीरसागर ने मंगलवार को कलेक्टर कक्ष में पदभार ग्रहण किया। सुबह 10.30 बजे पदभार ग्रहण करने बाद वे तुरंत ही विभागीय कार्यो में जुट गए। पहले ही दिन उन्होंने जिले के प्रमुख अधिकारियो की परिचयात्मक बैठक ली। इसके बाद जिला कार्यालय स्थित विभिन्न शाखाओं और कार्यालयों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। सभाकक्ष में हुई बैठक में उन्होंने विभाग द्वारा संचालित कार्यों और जिले में कोविड-19 की रोकथाम व नियंत्रण के लिए की गई व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में जानकारी ली। वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से अनुविभाग और ब्लाॅक स्तर के अधिकारियों से भी रूबरू हुए। इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि शासन की प्राथमिकता के कार्यों पर गंभीरतापूर्वक ध्यान दिया जाए। अधिकारी टीम भावना के साथ कार्य करते हुए नागरिक सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखकर जनता की समस्याओं का तत्परता से समाधान करना सुनिश्चित करें। डायवर्सन व राजस्व वसूली शत-प्रतिशत की जाए। सभी अनुविभागीय अधिकारी शासकीय जमीन व शाला परिसर से अतिक्रमण हटाने और कंडम शासकीय भवन को प्रक्रिया के तहत डिस्मेंटल करने की कार्यवाही करे। जिले के नगरीय निकाय व ब्लाॅक मुख्यालय में भी शासकीय अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल प्रारंभ करने की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाए।

कार्यालयों में नियमित सफाई के निर्देश
कलेक्टर ने कहा कि अनुविभागीय दण्डाधिकारी और कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी विशेष ध्यान दें कि जिले में प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना अंतर्गत किसानों की फर्जी एंट्री न हो। गिरदावरी रिपोर्ट गलत न हो इसका एक बार पुनः परीक्षण करा लिया जाए। कलेक्टर ने समिति स्तर पर पीडीएस खाद्यान भंडारण के बाद डिमांड ड्राफ्ट जमा कराने सभी अनुविभागीय दंडाधिकारी और खाद्य अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों को कार्यालयों की नियमित सफाई, सुव्यवस्थित बैठक व्यवस्था और कार्यालयीन समय पर कार्यालय में उपस्थिति पर विशेष ध्यान देने कहा। बैठक में जिला पंचायत के सीईओ विनय कुमार लंगेह, वन मण्डलाधिकारी मयंक अग्रवाल, अपर कलेक्टर जेआर चौरसिया, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सुखनंदन राठौर सहित सभी विभागों के जिला प्रमुख अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

जिले के 8वें कलेक्टर हैं निलेश क्षीरसागर
नवपदस्थ कलेक्टर निलेश क्षीरसागर भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के 2011 बैच के अधिकारी हैं। वही वे गरियाबंद जिले के आठवें कलेक्टर हैं। इससे पूर्व वे जशपुर जिले के कलेक्टर व रायपुर जिला पंचायत के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी के रूप में सेवाएं दे चुके हैं। गरियाबंद कलेक्टर बनने के पूर्व वे संचालक कृषि एवं गन्ना आयुक्त तथा अतिरिक्त प्रभार मिशन संचालक राज्य ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन एवं प्रबंध संचालक छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य वेयर हाऊस कार्पोरेशन के पद पर पदस्थ थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें